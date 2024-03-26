Aam Aadmi Party leaders detained for protesting Kejriwal’s arrest

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia were also arrested. However, Kejriwal denied the allegations, accusing BJP for using ED for political gains. The central agency has taken Kejriwal into custody till March 28, Thursday.

Following Kejriwal’s arrest, AAP took to the streets several times, in which the representatives from INDIA bloc also took part. Gopal Rai, Minister of General Administration of Delhi, had earlier stated in a joint press meet that the people are furious about the manner in which Kejriwal was arrested. The AAP also claimed that the CM was arrested to prevent him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.

The Delhi police have imposed Section 144, and strengthened security outside the Prime Minister’s residence. A traffic advisory has been issued and commuters have been asked to take diversions.