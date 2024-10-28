Aaditya Thackeray on Balasaheb’s legacy, Hindutva, machismo, and moving forward

Aaditya opens up about the impact of Balasaheb’s hardline Hindutva stance, his controversial statements, and how these shape his own politics today.

The conversation moves through the charged politics of 1990s Mumbai, his reflections on the “machismo” once central to the Sena’s identity, and his college days – including his tryst with book burning and a call to remove Rohinton Mistry’s book from the university syllabus.

Beyond legacy, Aaditya shares insights on his urban planning and environmental projects, weighing whether these resonate with grassroots voters. He explains why he thinks the Dharavi redevelopment plan is a sham. He also addresses speculation on his party’s potential return to the BJP alliance, his rapport with India alliance leaders, and the challenges of navigating coalition politics with the Congress.