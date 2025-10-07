A spoonful of death: How a cough syrup turned deadly for 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Sajid added, “The lab assistant gave us a small container and told us to bring his urine when he was ready. We went back to the hospital. We waited, but he didn’t pass urine the entire night.”

The next morning, his parents grew worried and informed Dr Soni. Even the doctor found it alarming. He advised the family to take Adnan to Chhindwara District Hospital. But fearing poor facilities there, the family instead went to Dr Pravin Nahar’s private hospital in the city.

After some tests, Dr Nahar informed the family that Adnan’s creatinine levels were very high and his kidneys were not functioning properly. The family decided to rush him to Nagpur, about two hours from Chhindwara. On August 29, Adnan was admitted to NSH Hospital, where doctors confirmed that both kidneys had been severely damaged and dialysis was immediately required.

Sajid said, “Adnan was okay for the first three dialysis sessions. But after the fourth, his condition deteriorated, and doctors put him on a ventilator.”

From August 30 to September 6, Adnan remained on the ventilator. The family, by then, had exhausted their savings. They were unable to afford the increasing hospital bills, after which they shifted him to Government Medical College, Nagpur. He died the next day.

‘She was my only child’

Mahesh Daheriya, 34, a resident of Belgaon village, recalls the last days of his daughter Vidhi Dehariya, who would have turned three on October 5 but died just weeks before her birthday.

Mahesh said, “On the morning of August 29, she developed a fever. I wasn’t at home then, so my elder brother took her to Dr Pravin Soni, the doctor we usually consult. He gave her some medicine, and for the next two or three days, she seemed fine.”

But the fever returned, and the family went back to Dr Soni, who asked them to continue the medicines. On September 3, however, Vidhi did not urinate the entire day. Her parents rushed her back to the doctor, who ordered blood tests and referred her to Dr Pravin Nahar. The next day, Dr Nahar informed the family that her kidneys were failing. The family then took Vidhi to Civil Hospital in Chhindwara, but her condition worsened. That same day, they made the urgent trip to Government Medical College in Nagpur. Vidhi died the next day.

“She was my only child. I tried my best, but I couldn’t save her. At that time, nobody knew what was happening with the children in Parasia. We didn’t know the danger was the medicine,” said Mahesh.