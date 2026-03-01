A new NDTV under Rahul Kanwal for a new India

The first town hall after Rahul Kanwal took charge of New Delhi Television in May 2025 was meant to reassure a newsroom in the middle of rapid change. Held in the newsroom at NDTV’s new Noida headquarters, and streamed to those logging in from homes and regional offices, it had the air of a ceremonial handover. It was part corporate speak, part declaration of intent. Kanwal, newly appointed CEO and Editor-in-Chief, spoke about NDTV’s legacy, praising the institution, its founder Prannoy Roy, and sketching what journalism at NDTV would look like going forward. He described NDTV as a channel he had grown up watching, one that had shaped his understanding of television journalism. The words were familiar, almost obligatory. NDTV, he told the newsroom, stood for credibility and a particular idea of journalism. He was there, he assured the room, to “carry that legacy forward and not shy away from the brand.”By then, it did not need to be said how much of that legacy had already frayed. Since the Adani Group’s 2022 acquisition, described as a hostile takeover, the channel’s standing had shifted. The takeover made news globally, with international watchdogs flagging concerns over India’s last major independent TV news network being acquired “by Gautam Adani, a billionaire businessman who openly supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Midway through the town hall, Kanwal turned to management. He spoke of political leaders, praising what he described as their efficiency. He mentioned Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah, Kanwal said admiringly, was the man behind a successful, winning political machine, someone who knew how to pick the right people and enforce accountability. One journalist present counted Shah’s name being mentioned at least seven times. Many in his newsroom found it odd that the new editor-in-chief would repeatedly cite a serving politician as a management ideal. Even in meetings later, journalists recalled, Kanwal continued to drop Shah’s name. “Maybe he’s impressed by that style of functioning, and tries to copy it,” one journalist said, recalling these conversations, “like holding people accountable in a very brute fashion”.The management style was recognisable. Kanwal had spent over two decades at the India Today Group, rising through Aaj Tak and Headlines Today before running India Today TV. Colleagues from that period describe a man who understood instinctively what television rewards: pace, packaging, and reach. What makes him consequential now is not his body of work but the position he occupies. By the standards of Indian television news, he has peaked. He runs NDTV. But to profile the NDTV of today and the man that leads it is to witness the final sanding down of Indian TV news into a performative product.Old shows, new toneOf the more than 20 journalists spoken to for this story, including Kanwal’s juniors, peers, and former editors, only a handful agreed to be quoted by name. “Nobody wants to lose their job,” a journalist who recently quit NDTV said, explaining why so few were willing to speak openly about Kanwal. As word spread about the reporting, a few journalists reached out to say things had improved under Kanwal, brushing aside criticism as motivated..A few former NDTV journalists pointed to what they saw as a bankruptcy of original ideas. “Look at how everything that the Roys did is finding its way back in. From Walk the Talk to The Buck Stops Here to India Matters, almost every successful NDTV show has been resurrected,” said one senior journalist considered close to the Roys. The Buck Stops Here, a show by former NDTV veteran Barkha Dutt, was relaunched by NDTV 24x7 Managing Editor and anchor Padmaja Joshi in August last year when she moved to the channel’s prime-time. India Matters, another successful documentary show, was brought back by Shiv Aroor as a daily news show. Kanwal himself took up Walk the Talk, an interview-based show done by another veteran journalist, Shekhar Gupta, for NDTV.People close to the current leadership argued that reviving legacy shows is a way of reclaiming NDTV’s history. But India Today Group Executive Vice-Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief Kalli Purie, in a podcast last August, took a sharper line: “Anything that we do, they’re copying, like within a month, within a week, whatever. They don’t have any sort of shame about it as well.” A senior marketing executive pulled up side-by-side visuals of the two channels: “The entire look, colours, design, aesthetics, mirrors India Today. At times, it’s hard to tell the two apart… It is a cheap copy of India Today.” Sources close to the NDTV leadership, however, insisted the comparison is “not fair” as NDTV is in the process of carving “out its own niche”.Kanwal had told staff in the town hall that NDTV would not go ‘loony right’ or do Hindu–Muslim theatrics. But journalists said the reality diverged. Recently, the network was among those cautioned by the National Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority for the casual use of the word “jihad”.The channel, particularly the Hindi side, has leaned into religiously framed debates, a format familiar from India Today. “He [Kanwal] openly said we won’t do Hindu-Muslim,” one staffer said. “But then went ahead and got people like Padmaja Joshi, who does exactly that nine days out of ten.”The arrival of anchors from Republic, TV9, and Times Now has further altered the tone. Sucharita Kukreti’s Mic On Hai and Padmaja Joshi’s The Buck Stops Here together show where the channel’s prime-time has landed – heavily weighted toward tension. Debates carry titles like ‘Desh mein samvidhan vs sharia, Sharia vs Hindu rashtra, Kya Hindutva ko todne ki koshish ho rahi hai, ‘Sponsored attack’ on Hindu faith?, Bihar Waqf… politics of fear returns?’ A similar logic runs through Syed Suhail’s Bharat Ki Baat Batata Hoon and Shiv Aroor’s India Matters, where economics, defence, and geopolitics are folded into a hyper-nationalist narrative. However, editors close to leadership insist the channel avoids hate-mongering; they argue that content is justified less by ideology than by ratings arithmetic. “I feel this perception – that we’re moving towards the right wing – is being constructed. NDTV can never move towards the right wing. And I don’t feel that in the newsroom. This judgement is extremely subjective. If we show something and you view it through a left-leaning lens, it will obviously appear that way,” said Manoranjan Bharti, managing editor of the Hindi channel and one of the longest-serving NDTV employees. Ownership loomed over editorial decisions even when no instructions were issued. Even under Kanwal’s predecessor Sanjay Pugalia, now Group President, during the Hindenburg crisis – the report which alleged stock manipulation by Adani – coverage of the group was cautious and closely framed, always accompanied by the group’s response. More recently, NDTV’s Marathi channel aired a speech by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray criticising Adani Group’s monopoly expansion in Maharashtra. The live telecast was abruptly cut as he delved into Adani’s businesses, and social media exploded with clips calling NDTV “Adani TV”.“You don’t need orders,” said one NDTV India journalist. “Neeche se log tayyar rehte hain (People lower in the chain are ready).”Editorial silences have been visible in individual stories too. On the last day of 2025, NDTV India’s Anurag Dwary confronted BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on air over deaths linked to water contamination in Indore. The clip went viral. NDTV’s X handle shared it, then quietly took it down. Inside NDTV, there was no editorial escalation, no sustained prime-time follow-up. Instead, NDTV India hosted a communally charged debate on ‘Hindu Rashtra vs Sharia’, while NDTV 24x7 picked up a discussion on troubles in the opposition bloc. Even Arnab Goswami mocked NDTV editors from his Republic TV studio for failing to back their own reporter. Internally, deleting the post was framed as an editorial call – repeating abuse, they argued, was not journalism. Reports on water contamination and deaths, it was pointed out, did air across bulletins and online.Newslaundry had earlier detailed the shift in programming, months after the Adani takeover.More recently, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal forced uncomfortable conversations about elite impunity in other parts of the world. But on NDTV, Padmaja Joshi’s interview with Union Minister Hardeep Puri drew criticism for appearing to sidestep those broader questions. The episode triggered some unease and internal discussions even within the NDTV management, sources said. But there were no visible repercussions for the anchor or the show.The messaging from the top had left little ambiguity for the direction of travel. The legacy Kanwal had invoked at the townhall was reframed through gestures of proximity and power. At the NDTV World Summit last October, he addressed the prime minister directly from the stage. “Sir, as you’re aware,” he said, “we are building a new NDTV for a new India. A marquee global media powerhouse that reflects the dynamism, innovation and global ambition of the nation itself.”Throughout his adulatory speech, Kanwal repeatedly elevated PM Modi as the embodiment of “risk, resolve and renewal,” lauding him for standing firm against US trade tariffs so that “this naya bharat will not bend,” celebrating GST 2.0 as a transformative “sparkling Deepavali” gift, glorifying Operation Sindoor for demolishing “fake nuclear red lines” through Modi’s courage and conviction, and hailing him for bringing the Commonwealth Games to Ahmedabad 2030, all this while personally seeking his “blessing” for his tenure as CEO and editor‑in‑chief of NDTV.“Mr Prime Minister, sir, this is my fourth month as CEO and editor‑in‑chief of NDTV. To lead this storied institution is a privilege and a profound opportunity. I seek your blessing, sir, and the wishes of the distinguished guests who’ve gathered here today and the millions of viewers who are watching.”All the moneyUnder the Adani ownership, NDTV has spent heavily to be seen. In the financial year ending March 31, 2025, total revenue rose by about 20%, but this was offset by a consolidated loss of over Rs 200 crore. The losses widened further in subsequent quarters, and in January, NDTV posted its ninth consecutive quarterly loss. Within NDTV, the numbers are explained as the cost of a “total makeover”, with the channel being in “an investment phase”. For many years, NDTV ran on thin investment – largely because the Roys didn’t have money – with Archana Complex, the channel’s old office Greater Kailash I, in shambles. As one senior executive put it, building a new facility inevitably means spending more: ramping up hiring, investing heavily in technology, AI and studios. With the rollout of new shows, new anchors, higher production values, and launches such as NDTV World and NDTV Marathi, costs have remained high. Financial filings show an increase in marketing, distribution and promotional spending, which amounted to around Rs 132 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2025. “Kanwal has taken a three-pronged approach,” said one India Today senior executive: “Buying landing pages, splurging on events, and ‘makhana’ journalism” – meaning spectacle.The first prong is distribution. It is estimated that top five news broadcasters, including NDTV, mostly billionaire owned media houses with deep pockets, spend anywhere between Rs 120 to Rs 150 crore annually on just landing pages. The landing page is prime real estate: when a viewer switches on their set-top box, the channel appears automatically. It counts as a view whether the viewer stays or switches away quickly. Competitors claim NDTV is spending around Rs 20 crore on landing pages alone to jack up viewership numbers – the NDTV management claims the actual figure is much less. They claimed that just like market leader CNN-News18, NDTV has invested to secure primary landing page positions on major cable networks like U Digital, Hathway, and ACT Fibernet– what industry experts liken to FMCG brands buying shelf space in supermarkets. NDTV rejoined the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) television ratings system in November 2024, ending its nearly two-and-a-half-year exit from TRP measurement, and started splurging on landing pages almost immediately. All its channels have since seen significant ratings growth. NDTV’s revenue head, Mandeep Singh, claimed last year that within just six weeks of returning to BARC, over 50 brands came back as advertisers.The landing page game is not new though – Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV famously exploited it in 2017, storming the ratings within weeks of launch, and years later Goswami would oppose the very same mechanism, taking a delegation to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2024. The Ministry proposed changes last November, excluding landing page viewership from audience ratings. NDTV, along with Network18 and Times Network, had joined a “strongly worded submission” opposing the proposal and calling it legally untenable.The second prong is events. Post-takeover, NDTV has leaned heavily into awards, concerts, and summits. From Sonu Nigam’s event in Kashmir to AR Rahman’s concert in Delhi, from Indian of the Year to World Summit to the recent Tamil Nadu Summit – which brought together the state’s top political leaders last month – Kanwal has bet big on events as revenue streams. Before 2024-25, NDTV was already running several big intellectual properties (IPs) every year, though not at the same scale as the current phase. It had its own examples of “formidable IPs” such as NDTV Indian of the Year, held since 2005, the Dettol Banega Swachh/Banega Swasth India campaign launched in 2014, as well as sustainability and impact-focused properties and awards. Yet, there has been a steady drumbeat of newer regional, sectoral and youth-focused events, including multiple editions of the youth conclaves, real estate summits, education-focused conclaves, and state-specific platforms.Within NDTV, the leadership sees events and summits as one legitimate way of making money, but it is something that requires garnering support and access to politicians and state actors. Reporters and anchors say they have been instructed to actively promote these events. The model seems to mirror India Today, which already has a sprawling ecosystem of conclaves, awards, and shows where news is just one component.The third prong is performative journalism, according to the senior executive. “Makhana journalism,” as they described it, referred to Kanwal’s Bihar election reporting stunt, where he jumped into a pond to speak to makhana (fox nuts) farmers, just as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi had done earlier. The clip travelled widely, drawing both ridicule and attention. At least three reporters told Newslaundry that journalists are encouraged to be more aggressive, more in-your-face, and visibly performative on camera. Speed and spectacle are prized. If NDTV gets an exclusive, it must be branded loudly as one. This is a cultural import. Colleagues from Kanwal’s India Today days say performance and packaging were central to how he ran the newsroom, where he was seen as someone being groomed for the top. When he interviewed Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son at his private zoo and ate khichdi meant for elephants, or danced with Rajdeep Sardesai on election counting day, or had a snow fight with now Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife in Davos – the mockery outside the organisation never seemed to register. In another instance, he hosted a show that was widely criticised as being in poor taste. Kanwal’s show was on a mock drill with CRPF personnel in Bastar, where he play-acted a “battle against the Naxals”, drawing criticism for sensationalising conflict.At NDTV, Kanwal’s team has deployed the MVJ – Most Valuable Journalist – tracker, a performance sheet style copied from India Today, according to a journalist. Journalists log stories, views, and impact; those who fail to generate traffic can be pulled up by editors. Inside the newsroom, the system was explained through a blunt IPL analogy: different roles, different styles, but everyone is expected to score runs. No numbers, no ratings – no place in the team. “Meant primarily for reporters and anchors, this tracker will be taken into account during their annual assessment… on how many stories they filed, how many for online, how many newsmakers they brought, and their contribution in getting big names to NDTV summits and conclaves,” said one senior journalist. At least three reporters said the tracker reduced reporting to metrics and intensified internal competition. Under the Roys, one Hindi editor recalled, senior staff were explicitly told not to look at TRP charts. Ratings were seen as corrosive to editorial judgment.NDTV has claimed digital leadership for several months, with NDTV India reportedly crossing 700 million views in a single month. In internal meetings, these numbers are celebrated as markers of success. That digital dominance, however, has not translated into financial stability. Losses continue to mount.The transformationThe background to all of this is a takeover that was ostensibly never really about journalism. By late 2022–early 2023, when Adani Group acquired the founders’ stakes, NDTV was already struggling with a SEBI bar on share transfers, and a prolonged CBI probe later closed with a clean chit. High-profile exits followed swiftly: Radhika and Prannoy Roy, then Ravish Kumar, Nidhi Razdan, Sreenivasan Jain, group president Suparna Singh. People familiar with the takeover say the acquisition was not driven by enthusiasm for running a broadcaster. The history made it politically charged. For two decades, NDTV’s coverage had frequently put it at odds with Narendra Modi, particularly over the 2002 Gujarat riots. In his 2016 book, India Today’s consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai, then an NDTV editor, recalled how a high-profile minister telephoned him to say that “‘You will pay a price if you cover the riots, Rajdeep, we will ban the channel forever.’ I asked him to ring the Roys and speak to them.”Modi largely shunned interviews with the channel for years; he resumed engaging only after the Adani takeover, giving an exclusive to then editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia in May 2024. “The Modi-Shah regime has been wanting to finish NDTV for a long time. It is just vendetta over 2002,” said one former NDTV journalist.“He has cultivated Amit Shah for a long time... and that is the real story. This was an Amit Shah operation. It’s a political appointment,” said a veteran journalist, claiming Shah wants his people in key places. Kanwal declined to comment.According to senior journalists, Kanwal was the perfect choice for NDTV as he offered a “veneer of respectability” to the owners while being predictable to the government. He could “manage the shop” and ensure the top levels of power remained in good humour.But people familiar with Kanwal’s thinking reject this, arguing that any broadcaster would seek an editor who can maintain access across the political spectrum.Just a few months before the takeover, Gautam Adani had said in an interview, “On editorial independence, let me say categorically that NDTV will be a credible, independent, global network with a clear lakshman rekha between management and editorial.” As editor-in-chief and CEO, Rahul Kanwal sits on the very rekha (boundary).Though there were changes that began well before Kanwal formally took charge. His predecessor, Pugalia, was widely perceived as a distant editor – based in Mumbai and largely hands-off. Pugalia had told staff he wanted NDTV to remain within a “liberal line”. “But that’s not how it played out,” said one employee on the Hindi side. “Over time, the channel shifted to the right of centre. The people hired under him (Pugalia) brought their own ideological leanings. Zyadatar woh dakshinpanthi log the (most of them were right wing)... and that continues even today.”Before Kanwal’s arrival, Purva Misra had already moved from India Today to NDTV – abruptly relieved of her roles by her former employer. Officially the Chief People Officer at NDTV, Misra is widely seen as playing a role well beyond HR. She is the daughter of Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to the prime minister and chairman of the Ram Temple Trust. At NDTV, employees say, she quickly became central to decision-making – unusually involved in editorial questions, commenting on ideological leanings and overseeing recruitment. She was instrumental, they said, in bringing in senior staff from India Today, starting with Shiv Aroor. Over time, producers, desk editors, and reporters followed. The India Today executive sounded very upset with her and Kanwal. “They are doing it with vengeance…From editorial to management, they have taken so many.”Inside NDTV, this cohort came to be described as an ‘India Today camp’, though one executive maintains it is simply trying to “get the best people”. One journalist recalled Misra walking up to a former managing editor and saying, “Even now this desk is very leftist, isn’t it?” When the editor replied, “I’m leftist too,” she laughed and walked away. Some saw the hiring spree as strategic; others as personal. “She’s even after our caterers and carpenters,” the senior India Today executive said, half-jokingly.Worry about impending layoffs is rife in the newsroom, with many staffers placed on Performance Improvement Plans – widely seen as pink slips in disguise. Notably, nobody from the recent India Today hires is among them, according to a staffer.The network is estimated to have nearly doubled its headcount from around 800 employees in 2024-25, thanks to aggressive hiring, especially in Hindi and new verticals like events, according to an employee. Internally, staff even joked about putting up a board outside saying “Trespassers will be hired.”This is also viewed as a deliberate move to curate a team aligned with the ideology of the new editorial heads, who arrived after Misra’s shift to NDTV. “They think India Today was the best channel and it was because of them – that arrogance is still there,” said an editor. The move from Greater Kailash to Noida in mid-2024 physically mirrored the transition – the open-plan newsroom, a massive wall of screens, the under-construction studio, and multiple face-scanners gating off sections. Even the logo became a site of debate. The red dot in NDTV’s logo – legend has it Radhika Roy added it to a microphone logo because it looked bare – came under scrutiny, with internal discussions about redesigning or dropping it altogether.The transition has extended to appearance. A directive had gone out for anchors: lose weight, dress differently, and swap kurtas for western wear. While the directive to look sharp applied across the board, sources claimed at least one woman journalist was told to lose weight, and another was cautioned that age is not on her side.Newslaundry confirmed these instructions with anchors and top management, who argued that television anchors must project a particular on-screen polish.Some, however, attributed it to Kanwal “bringing in the India Today culture”. “We’ve heard of such stuff in Aaj Tak,” one journalist said, “where anchors are being weighed like air hostesses”. At least three women journalists defended the emphasis, citing the demands of television. Though others said the change was jarring for a newsroom that had historically placed little emphasis on appearance.Kanwal’s journeyKanwal, RK to his newsroom, is not seen, by temperament or work history, as a disruptor. He is no Arnab Goswami, who bulldozed old television news norms with his studio debates, nor Rajdeep Sardesai or Barkha Dutt, journalists who, for all the criticism they receive, helped shape the early years of Indian TV news. His rise unfolded entirely inside television newsrooms, at a moment when TV journalism was shedding its old, sarkari image.Kanwal started as a trainee reporter at Zee News in 1999 after completing a journalism degree at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. After five years at Zee, he went to Cardiff University on a Chevening fellowship. When he returned to India, he joined the India Today Group, starting at Aaj Tak. He would spend over two decades at the group, moving across roles and leading channels.At India Today, Kanwal learned the grammar of television early. Colleagues from that period say he grasped what the medium rewarded: packaging over depth, tone over substance, speed over reporting. He understood what made news look urgent, dramatic, and authoritative on screen — what one former colleague called good “tamasha”. Those who worked with him describe him as sharp, restless, and intensely competitive. But there was little sense of him as a reporting editor. He was rarely in the field, and when he did report, it was usually for camera-friendly interviews rather than ground reporting.One of Kanwal’s former editors from his early days at Aaj Tak recalled a 2003 programme meant to demonstrate security lapses inside Parliament, filmed as a follow-up to the 2001 Parliament attack. Kanwal and his crew hired a Shatrughan Sinha lookalike to gain entry to the premises in a beacon-fit car. The episode led to an impersonation case being filed against the lookalike, Balbir Singh Rajput. When the matter reached court, the crew and the anchor were discharged, while Rajput was left to fight the case. People familiar with the episode claim Rajput was given support to contest the case initially, though they were unaware of its present status.“He has never reported, unlike Rajdeep, Barkha, or even Arnab, to an extent. He’s never sullied his clothes and sweated in Delhi’s extreme weather,” said Sandeep Bhushan, a former Headlines Today and NDTV journalist. Editors like Rajdeep Sardesai, according to Bhushan, despite their flaws, were seen as reporters’ editors. “At an editorial position, you should have the ability to look at your scripts, to give inputs, to bring in stuff. This guy was never there. He was just moving around doing meetings, and he was obviously very acceptable to the bosses.”Inside the Today group, Kanwal’s closeness to the owners was widely noted. Several journalists spoke of how Aroon Purie and his daughters, Koel and Kalli, gave him wide latitude. One of his editors from that period said Kanwal often had a free hand, at times bypassing his immediate editors to seek approval from the Puries directly. Though another former editor recalled he was once sidelined as an anchor and Rahul Shivshankar brought in instead, after Purie senior found him unconvincing on screen.He was keenly interested in data and infographic visuals. In 2019, he was involved in setting up the Data Intelligence Unit (DIU) at the India Today Group. In April 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19, Kanwal shared – and later deleted – a DIU graphic featuring a skullcap, linking a large share of new COVID infections to a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi. He later anchored a show along similar lines. The coverage was widely criticised for stigmatising Muslims and contributing to Islamophobic narratives.Kanwal is recognised for experimenting with new formats and ideas, a trait his juniors said was rare among senior editors. He would throw himself fully behind new projects, one India Today data journalist recalled, but often lost interest quickly, leaving short-term initiatives without direction. Trust, inside his newsroom, often meant a small inner circle. Kanwal was born in an army family, often describing himself as an army brat. His father, Brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal, served in the infantry and later headed the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, besides working with think tanks such as Observer Research Foundation and Institute For Defence Studies and Analyses. In a farewell note after his father’s death in 2020, Kanwal reflected on his own journalism. “One of the key tenets of my journalism is a fierce sense of political non-alignment,” he wrote. “This ability to maintain a healthy distance from all politicians is a virtue directly imbued from Dad.” At least three former Aaj Tak and Headlines Today journalists told Newslaundry that Kanwal did not entrust sensitive stories and prime-time slots to just any reporter. If a story was going to matter, he would either take it himself or ensure it went to someone he trusted – often a small circle that included a ‘fauji coterie’ of defence and security reporters, many of them, like Kanwal, from army backgrounds. He relied on them, placed them in key positions, and returned to them for important assignments, they said.This control over assignments became visible during politically charged moments. “During the Anna [Hazare] agitation [India Against Corruption movement], anyone seen as critical wouldn’t be sent to cover. The same happened with Modi’s yatra in Gujarat. Any possibility that you might be critical, he won’t send you,” said a political journalist in the newsroom at the time. As the agitation peaked, international media outlets like the BBC News questioned whether Indian television channels were driving the anti-corruption protests. Kanwal, then editor of Headlines Today, told the BBC that the “media believes that this is a campaign which is resonating with the audiences” and was “simply capturing and reflecting the anger of people.” What resonates well with the audience, those close to Kanwal say, is the mantra which dictates how news gets covered and followed-up at NDTV as well.By the time Narendra Modi began rising within the BJP, the political journalist said, Kanwal understood where the political winds were shifting. “He always wanted to be on the right side of this administration,” he said. “The present dispensation – once it started rising, when it was felt that these guys were coming to power – then the tilt was visible.”This, former colleagues add, is not simply a personal trait but institutional conditioning. Editors operate within lines set by owners and going against political winds invites course correction. Over time, one gets better at reading those signals. So none of this made Kanwal an outlier. It was typical of television journalism. Within India Today’s journalist circles, some claimed he explored negotiating a CEO role before eventually choosing NDTV – an offer that combined editorial with executive authority. The senior India Today executive denied any such considerations for Kanwal. While Rahul Kanwal declined to comment, Newslaundry has emailed detailed questionnaires to Kanwal, Purva Misra and Kalli Purie. This copy will be updated once a response is received.Cricket metaphors for the Noida newsroomIn the three-storeyed space in Noida, Kanwal sits on the second floor with the corporate leadership, but is said to spend most of his time on the newsroom floor. He is fond of talking in cricketing analogies, driving his point by references to the Indian team or IPL, telling his newsroom to play like Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan, to bat for the team. Those who like Kanwal’s working style insist he is a professional manager in a rush to make the brand competitive. At least four journalists diagnosed Kanwal as a “guy in a hurry,” driven by quick results and in a rush to prove himself.“RK is very hands-on. He addresses the con-call every morning at 9.30,” one anchor said. “Even on weekends, which is unheard of in the old NDTV.” Another reporter described a similar atmosphere. “There’s a rush of energy now,” she said. “You can’t be seen idling around. He wants to see you on top of things.”“This boss has a lot of energy. A fast-paced, quick-action kind of energy,” said Manoranjan Bharti. He contrasted this with the network under the Roys: “At NDTV, under Roy, people used to say it was ‘classy’. They wouldn’t say slow — they’d say classy.”“Transition takes time,” said one staffer, “and it is unfair to comment on the baking process when the dish isn’t even ready yet.”For many at NDTV, there is a change that feels complete. To observe Kanwal’s NDTV is to face the reality that Indian TV news can be a well-packaged, high-decibel medium that no longer seeks to question power. For a few, it is now just like any other network.