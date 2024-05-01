A massive ‘sex abuse’ case hits a general election, but primetime doesn’t see it as news

India’s Lok Sabha polls have been hit by horrifying allegations of sexual abuse against one of the candidates in the fray in Karnataka.

Prajwal Revanna, a Janata Dal Secular MP from Hassan and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is accused of sexually abusing multiple women. He allegedly shot thousands of videos of this abuse, which were circulated across Hassan district on pendrives and also widely posted on social media.

A complaint was filed against Revanna and his father on April 28 by a woman who alleged that father and son sexually assaulted both her and her daughter. As the Karnataka government announced an investigation, Revanna fled to Frankfurt.

The JDS is part of the BJP-led NDA. The BJP leadership had allegedly been informed about the allegations back in December. Yet Revanna and his father HD Revanna were nominated as candidates from Hassan and Mandya, respectively, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing them in a rally in the state.