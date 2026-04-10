A father, a beneficiary, ex-BLO: The SIR chaos queue in a Bengal district

Sheikh Shah Jahan, a farmer from Bandipur, had his name deleted on March 27. The stated reason: his father’s name did not match across documents. His father was Chhabiulla Sheikh — but in older records, the surname appeared as Sekh, a transliteration difference routine in Bengali paperwork. Shah Jahan had anticipated the objection. He brought an affidavit from a Judicial Magistrate First Class in Alipore attesting that both names referred to the same person.

Sushil Kumar Saha, a 59-year-old van driver from Mohanpur in Barrackpore, received a notice saying the system could not place him or any family member in the 2002 electoral rolls. He did not deny it: he had been admitted at RG Kar Hospital that year for an ulcer and had missed the voter registration window. But he came to the school with the 2002 rolls in hand, pointing to the entry for his brother, Sudhanshu Saha, as proof the family had roots here.

Among those who had come to file petitions was a former Booth Level Officer, now attached to the Barrackpore Ramakrishna Mission. He was there on behalf of two monks: voters whose cards he had personally issued during his time as BLO. He blamed the Election Commission for the mess.

Doubts about pension, scheme

Aftab Alam spent his working years at the National Jute Manufactures Corporation Limited. His father and grandfather worked there too. He now draws a monthly pension of Rs 931. He had waited more than two hours by the time his turn came, and one question had been circling in his head the whole while: if his name is removed from the voter roll, does he lose the pension?

It is not a question with a straightforward answer. But he was not the only one asking it. Poona (name changed) receives Rs 1,500 a month under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the state government’s direct transfer programme for women. She stood in the same queue with her husband Shashi, who sells vegetables each morning for roughly Rs 300 a day. They arrived at 10.30 am. It was past 1 pm before their paperwork was done. Shashi had skipped work. Between the lost earnings and the cost of commuting and photocopying, the day had cost them close to Rs 500.

When asked about the political back-and-forth – TMC blaming BJP for engineering the deletions – Shashi said he agreed with the governing party’s reading of things. Alam was more direct. “Mera bhi anuman hai divide karke vote ko kam kiya jaay taki vartaman me jo sarkar hai wo failure ban jaaye,” he said. (My impression too is that the votes are being split and reduced so that the government currently in power is made to fail.)

Nitai Mondal, a mason who works in Palpara, Nadia, had already come the previous day and been turned back. He returned again, spent another two hours in the queue, and calculated that across both days he had lost Rs 1,400 in wages he would not recover.

“Ei party ra guto guti kore, public more jaay,” he said. (While these parties keep fighting and brawling among themselves, ordinary people end up dying.)

This report was originally published in Newslaundry and can be accessed here.