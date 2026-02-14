A businessman, a minister, and a guru: The Indians in Epstein’s web of power and access

Later in the same conversation, Anil wrote: “Will need ur guidance on dealing wth white house for india relationship ad defense cooperation (sic).”

Epstein replied: “interesting. remember, what are you willing to GIVE? no ideology needed. tit for tat (sic).”

Anil responded: “Indian market whatever works!”

Epstein said, “i will get some inside baseball for you.”

Epstein then asked Anil to install the Signal messenger app. They did, however, continue conversations on iMessage as well.

On March 9, Anil said , “Hello. Can david petreaus be amb to India? jon huntsman is goin to russia (sic).”

Epstein replied, “I’ll ask. I think unlikely for the moment as leaking is going to get front burner.”

David Petraeus is a retired army general who played key roles in the US’ wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Epstein went on to share his thoughts on several other issues, such as US-Russia relations and WikiLeaks.

Anil, however, circled back to: “Amb to India is key. For me.”

Epstein: “was tellis your choice?”

Anil: “No. weak person. Ashley tellis. Mixed up wth agencies. Need a strong person like patreaus. To deal wth neighbores pak afghanistan etc .”

Epstein: “tillerson is in nominally in charge of search. donald liked petraus but again pentagon. wary. his use of tradecraft email sticks in their craw (sic).”

Ashley Tellis is a former White House official and is considered an India expert. Eventually, career diplomat Kenneth Juster was chosen as US ambassador to India in November 2017.

The communications do not show if Anil had any authorisation from the Modi government to make such requests.

Then, on March 16, Anil claimed “leadership” in New Delhi would like Epstein’s help for him to meet Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and far-right ideologue Steve Bannon. At the time, Bannon was the White House Chief Strategist.

Anil also claimed ‘leadership’ wanted assistance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington DC.

Epstein essentially replied that both Kushner and Bannon were too busy.

In another communication, Anil asked , “The white hse announced yday pm modis trip to dc. Can u tell me whn and the dates ? Thanks.”

Epstein replied,“Im told it is a part of israel strategy.”

Anil told him, “Pm visiting israel on 5 6 jul then 7 8 in hamburg for g20 whr he will meet donald. But a separate mtng being planned in dc. Thats what i inquired (sic).”

On March 30, Anil enquired again : “Hello. Any visibility on dates of our pm visit to dc? pm in israel 5 6 july”

In reply, Epstein asked to speak on the phone. It is unclear if they do.

On July 6, 2017, Epstein wrote to an individual known as Jabor Y: “The Indian Prime minisiter modi took advice. and danced and sang in israel for the benefit of the US president.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed these emails, terming them “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal”.

The emails also show Epstein using sexualised language in conversations with Anil and extending invitations to his island. There is no evidence, however, of Anil making such a visit.

‘That was it,’ says Hardeep Singh Puri

Another prominent Indian name to surface is Hardeep Singh Puri, who now serves as India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Emails show multiple exchanges between Epstein and Hardeep. In September 2014, Epstein introduced Hardeep to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, describing him as “your man in India”.

Hardeep was a retired diplomat then and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member.

Hoffman replied, “Hardeep: very nice to meet you. Jeffrey has exquisite taste in people (myself excepted).”

Eventually Hardeep and Hoffman met. Hardeep sent a detailed email in November 2014, to both Epstein and Hoffman about investment opportunities in India’s internet sector.

One excerpt read: “By 2018 India will have half a billion subscribers and a very large percent of them will be looking for jobs and enter the market educated in regional languages.”

The documents show Hardeep met Epstein at least thrice at his Manhattan townhouse.

In December 2014, Hardeep wrote to Epstein asking , “Please let me know when you are back from your exotic island. I would like to come across for a chat, apart from giving you some books to excite an interest in India.”

When the Wire asked Hardeep why he used the word ‘exotic’, he said he may merely have repeated an adjective someone else had used.

Little St James in the US Virgin Islands–is the property most closely tied to Epstein. Often simply referred to as Epstein Island, a number of crimes, including rape, are alleged to have happened here.

For instance, one survivor accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of raping her on the island. Andrew is King Charles's brother and has now been stripped of his royal titles.

At a press conference held on February 11 at the BJP’s New Delhi headquarters, Hardeep said in a longer response to a question, “Some of them want to know about that … what is that island called?”

He continued: “I don’t want to know it. I didn’t go there, unfortunately for some of them. If I had gone there … there was a plane also, yaar. It had a very interesting name.”

Epstein’s private jet, a Boeing 727, was nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’. It is believed to have been used extensively for trafficking minor girls. The plane’s moniker is a reference to the 12-year-old character of Lolita, who is abducted and sexually abused in Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel of the same name.

At the press meet, Hardeep also spoke about his time working with the International Peace Institute (IPI) in New York.

“My boss in the IPI, Mr Terje Rød-Larsen, was the person who knew this particular infamous person, Mr Epstein. It was as part of a delegation of the IPI or ICM that I met Mr Epstein on a few occasions,” Hardeep said in the press meet.

Terje Rød-Larsen, who is also mentioned in the Epstein files, and his wife, Mona Juul, are top Norwegian diplomats currently under investigation by their country’s financial crimes squad, Økokrim. Notably, the couple were part of the group that facilitated the early 1990s’ Oslo Accords.

At the press meet, Hardeep also said, “My contacts have introduced me to a man called Reid Hoffman. He was the founder of LinkedIn…after the meeting with Hoffman, I sent an email.”

Adding that his interactions had nothing to do with the criminal allegations against Epstein, he read out portions of his long email from November 2014 to Hoffman regarding India’s internet market.

“In November 2014, I was a private citizen,” Hardeep added.

Later in the press conference, Hardeep said, “I mailed something on the Indian economy. On the potential of the Indian economy. And I’m very proud that years later, I’ve been proved right.”

An email between Terje Rød-Larsen and Epstein also mentioned Hardeep Puri which he brought up at the press meet.

On December 25, Rød-Larsen and Epstein communicated over a forwarded email from Hardeep. “Two-faced”, Epstein says .

To this, Rød-Larsen replies, “Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!”

Epstein responded: “the question is how do you tell one from the other”.

This, Hardeep Singh Puri spoke about, to point out that Epstein didn’t perhaps like him.

When asked about the Opposition's demand that he should resign, Hardeep said, “A lady MP took me aside and said many of these people are very jealous. I told her, ‘yaar, if something had happened, then I would speak. But I remained stuck with this’.”

Later in the press meet, Hardeep addressed Epstein’s 2008 conviction. “He was a very prominent member of New York society. Half the world who interacted with him had no clue regarding his past,” he claimed.

The minister added, “In 2008, he pleaded guilty, yes. For a charge that he was soliciting the favours of a woman who was underage. That was it. The rest of the stories were known much later. Many of us had doubts about that. That’s why people like us left.”

Guru calls god a construct

Indian-American author Deepak Chopra’s name was referenced in over 3,000 documents. It is clear that Epstein and Deepak were close. Their conversations involve pseudoscientific theories, sexualised banter, and objectification of women.

At one point, Deepak, who is a self-professed spiritualist, said , “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

On another occasion, Deepak wrote, “Come to Israel with us Relax and have fun wit interesting people. If you want use a fake name . Bring your girls. It will be fun to have you (sic).”

Epstein: “next time . im in santa fe monday”

Deepak: “Ok Your girls would love it as would you”

While the conversations are objectionable, no clear evidence has surfaced of trafficking or abuse. Deepak has denied involvement in any criminal or exploitative conduct.

Another Indian name that has drawn attention is businessman and investor Ravi Mantha.

Emails show him setting up meetings with Epstein and later following up in ways that suggest a desire to remain within Epstein’s circle. Mantha was the BJP’s advisor in 2014.

There is no evidence in the files of criminal conduct linked to him either.