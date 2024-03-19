A 4-month-old turns millionaire as Narayana Murthy gifts shares to grandson

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has transferred shares of his company to his grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty, who is just four-months old. This development makes him the youngest millionaire in the country.

According to reports, Ekagrah received 15,00,000 shares of Infosys, which is 0.04% stake in the company. The transfer was conducted off-market. With this, Narayana Murthy’s stakes dropped to 0.36% of 1.51 crore shares.