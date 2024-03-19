A 4-month-old turns millionaire as Narayana Murthy gifts shares to grandson

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has transferred shares of his company to his grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty, who is just four-months old. This development makes him the youngest millionaire in the country.
According to reports, Ekagrah received 15,00,000 shares of Infosys, which is 0.04% stake in the company. The transfer was conducted off-market. With this, Narayana Murthy’s stakes dropped to 0.36% of 1.51 crore shares.
At the price of Rs 1,620 per share, the four-month-old received Rs 243 crore. Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha recently, became grandparents in November 2023 after Rohan Murty and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy.
Narayana and Sudha Murty are also parents of Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sudha Murty took oath as Rajya Sabha MP last week in the presence of her husband.