9 killed, 29 injured in blast in J&K’s Nowgam police station

Nine people were killed and 29 others injured in the massive accidental blast inside the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday, November 15. The blast took place inside the Nowgam police station when police personnel including those from the forensic wing were sampling explosive material seized during the recent raid in Faridabad.

“The identities of the people killed in this unfortunate accident will be shared after exact details are confirmed. The dead include a Naib Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate) and a local tailor. Some of the bodies have been completely burnt and this is taking time to identify the dead.

It is worth noting that the raid also led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Adeel Majid in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Both men are accused of working for the same terror network which caused the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi that claimed at least 12 lives.