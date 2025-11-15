9 killed, 29 injured in blast in J&K’s Nowgam police station

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Nine people were killed and 29 others injured in the massive accidental blast inside the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday, November 15. The blast took place inside the Nowgam police station when police personnel including those from the forensic wing were sampling explosive material seized during the recent raid in Faridabad.
“The identities of the people killed in this unfortunate accident will be shared after exact details are confirmed. The dead include a Naib Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate) and a local tailor. Some of the bodies have been completely burnt and this is taking time to identify the dead.
It is worth noting that the raid also led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Adeel Majid in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Both men are accused of working for the same terror network which caused the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi that claimed at least 12 lives.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat accompanied by senior police officers went to Nowgam police station for an on spot assessment of the situation. The blast that occurred inside Nowgam police station shattered the glass of buildings around and the sound of the blast was heard in areas 5-10 Kms away from Nowgam area.
A number of vehicles parked inside the police station caught fire due to the massive explosion and fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Ambulances were rushed to the police station to evacuate the injured policemen to the hospital.