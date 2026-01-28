9 In 10 Indians Do Not Exercise

Only one in 10 Indians exercised on a given day in 2024, according to the Time Use Survey by the National Statistics Office (NSO). Exercise participation has increased since 2019, when 5.7% Indians reported exercising, but remains close to the 8% recorded in the 1998 survey conducted by the Central Statistical Organisation.

Men were nearly three times more likely to exercise than women—14.5% of men reported exercising on a given day compared with 4.9% of women—and participation was higher in cities than in villages. Rural women reported the lowest levels of exercise. Of those who did exercise, men spent an average of 60 minutes, while women spent 56 minutes.

About 14% Indians in cities reported exercising, spending about 61 minutes on average, compared with 7% in rural areas, where the average time was 56 minutes.

Women carry a disproportionate share of unpaid domestic and care work, as IndiaSpend reported in July 2025, leaving them with limited time or energy for exercise.

A 2024 study in the Lancet Global Health, which conducted a pooled analysis of 507 surveys across 163 countries, found that globally, about 31.3% people got insufficient physical activity—up from 23.4% at the turn of the century. “Insufficient physical activity increases the risk of non-communicable diseases, poor physical and cognitive function, weight gain, and mental ill-health,” the study noted.

And the gender gap is clear globally as well: Prevalence of insufficient physical activity was 5 percentage points higher in female than male individuals, the study found.

Fewer women find time for exercise

Only 3.1% of rural women exercised in 2024, compared with 8.1% of urban women. Among men, 11.4% in rural areas exercised, compared with 19.5% in urban areas.

The gap is wider in sports participation. In 2024, only 0.3% of women and 1.3% of men played a sport. Overall, fewer than 1% of Indians reported playing sport on the reference day, with more than four in five participants aged below 20 years.

“Women spend a major part of their time on household work, which leaves little time for proper exercise,” Chaitali Aher, a Pune-based nutrition and fitness consultant, says. “Many also believe that household chores are a form of exercise, which is wrong. We are seeing rising cases of PCOS and thyroid issues among women, mostly related to hormonal imbalances, which is a sign that they are not doing enough exercise.”