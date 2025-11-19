8 years after Andhra woman, son were murdered in US, officials charge Indian techie

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Eight years after the murder of 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and her six-year-old son Anish in their home in New Jersey, authorities have announced charges against an Indian man. The accused, Nazeer Hameed, was employed at Cognizant Technology Solutions and worked alongside Sasikala’s husband N Hanumantha Rao.

Addressing the media, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office’s Chief of Investigations Patrick Thornton said that Hameed was working in the US on a visa when the incident occurred in March 2017. He returned to India and has remained here since.

Investigators learnt in June 2019 that an unknown sample of blood obtained from the murder scene was the same blood type as Hameed's. While multiple attempts were made to get a DNA test, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the FBI in the US that Hameed refused to provide a DNA sample.

According to officials, after being served a subpoena, Cognizant gave investigators Hameed’s company-issued laptop. In December 2024, investigators found his DNA sample from his laptop, which matched with the blood sample from the crime scene.