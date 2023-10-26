8 ex Indian Navy officers get death penalty in Qatar, accused of spying for Israel

Eight Indians have been sentenced to death in Qatar after they were found guilty of spying. All eight of them, who had served with the Indian Navy previously, were working for Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services in Qatar. The submarine firm provided training to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies, and was shut down in May 2023 after Qatar alleged that the company was spying for Israel and passing sensitive documents.
Those facing the death penalty include Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commodore Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta and sailor Ragesh. They were in solitary confinement from August 2022. According to Doha News, 75 Indian nationals who worked in the company were asked to leave by 31 May 2023 and their visas were cancelled. A severance package was given to these employees.
The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that it was shocked at the court’s decision. “We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgement in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company.
We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options.
We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities. Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,” the statement said.