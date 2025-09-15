77th Primetime Emmys: Owen Cooper becomes youngest actor to win Outstanding Supporting Actor

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

English actor Owen Cooper is now the youngest actor to win in the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor category at the age of 15.

The actor, who essayed the role of Jamie Miller in the British crime drama, defeated fellow nominees like Javier Bardem, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Camp, Rob Delaney and Ashley Walters.

‘Adolescence’ explores the complexities of growing up in a modern world. The series delves into the emotional turbulence, identity struggles, and social pressures faced by teenagers as they navigate relationships, family expectations, and personal growth. Philip Barantini’s direction brings sensitivity and authenticity to the narrative, highlighting both the awkwardness and resilience of youth.

The series won a total of 6 awards at the ceremony out of the 13 nominations it earned. The awards include Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Outstanding Lead Actor for Stephen Graham, Outstanding Lead Actress for Erin Doherty, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper, Outstanding Directing for Philip Barantini and Outstanding Writing for Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne.

It also won awards for cinematography and casting at the Creative Arts Emmys taking its total Emmys count to 8.

‘Adolescence’ is praised for its strong performances, realistic dialogue, and nuanced portrayal of mental health challenges, peer influence, and self-discovery. The cinematography and soundtrack complement the coming-of-age themes, enhancing the immersive experience. Adolescence doesn’t rely on clichés but instead presents an honest and layered depiction of life’s transitional phase.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons.

The award ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony was hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+ airing the ceremony.