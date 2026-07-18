72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty–Kartik Aaryan share best actor

Veteran actor Mammootty and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards announced on Saturday, July 18, while Yaami Gautam was named Best Actress.

Mammootty won for his performance in the Malayalam film Bramayugam, while Kartik Aaryan was awarded for the sports film Chandu Champion. Yami Gautam won for the Hindi film Article 370. The award for the best feature film was bagged by Article 370.

The awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. The winners were announced in New Delhi by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema.

In other major awards, Feminichi Fathima won the Best Malayalam Film award, while Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film.

Among the non-feature film winners, the Tamil documentary Blue won the award for Best Sound Design, with TS Hari Hara Sudhan receiving the honour. The Best Editing award went to the Hindi non-feature film NDA, with editor Manvir Jasrotia being recognised for his work.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actress: Yami Gautam, Article 370

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran

Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Captain Miller

Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty

Best Cinematography: Bramayugam, Shehnad Jalaal

Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2, Sukumar

Best Dialogue Writer: Lucky Baskhar, Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Choreography:

Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Pushpa 2; Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma

Best Music Direction for Songs: Article 370, Shashwat Sachdev

Best Music Direction for Background Score: Amaran

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM

Best Choreography: Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiya 3, Manas Choudhury

Best Editing: Amaran, R Kalaivannan

Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Kannada Film: Mithya

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film: Lahari

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Best Tai Phake Film:

Best Garo Film:

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Gujarati Film: Maaran

Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

Best Konakani Film: Mog Asum

Special Mention: Meiyazhagan, Film Sound Mix Engineer: Suren G

Non-feature categories

'2-3 Days Left': IRGC Warns Trump & US Allies Of Total...

'Unforeseen Escalation...: Trump

Admin Issues Travel Alert For...

Best Film Critic - Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)

Best Book on Cinema - Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada

Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Special Mention - Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra - The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) -

Director: Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony)

Special Mention - Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) - Directors: Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai

Best Narrator/Voice Over - Soundarya Jayachandran - Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English)

Best Music Direction Shivpal Singh Kang - Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°)

(Marathi)

Best Editing Manvir Jasrotia - NDA (Hindi)

Best Sound Design T S Hari Hara Sudhan - Blue (Tamil)

Best Cinematography Edmond Ranson - Life in Loom (English, Tamil, Hindi, Assamese &

Bengali)

Best Direction Aanand L Rai - Statue of Unity - Ekta ka Prateek (Hindi)

Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) Hamsafar (Marathi) - Producer: Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainments; Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Animation Film Touched as Water (Silent) - Producer: JB Productions; Director &

Animator: Joshy Benedict

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani & English) - Producer: Johnsons Suraj Films International;

Director: Suraj Kumar

Best Documentary Ram-Nami (Hindi) - Producer: BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.;

Director: Bharatbala Ganapathy

Best Arts/Culture Film Main Nida (Hindi) - Producer: Sampreshan Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.;

Director: Atul Pandey

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film Kakori (Hindi) - Producer:

KSR Brothers & Minti Mishra; Director: Kamlesh K Mishra

Best Debut Film of a Director - Angen (Invisible) (Santhali) - Director: Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Non-Feature Film - Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi & English) - Producer & Director:

Sumira Roy