62.5% of new Sainik school agreements went to BJP, RSS: Report

In February 2021, the Union government, during the budget, announced that they will establish 100 new Sainik schools to provide ‘CBSE Plus’ type education and prepare children for entry into the National Defence Academy. It allowed government and private schools, and NGOs, to run them.

In October 2021, a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved another proposal to run these schools as an exclusive vertical which would be different from existing Sainik Schools, which come under the Ministry of Defence.