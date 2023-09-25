35 devotees injured in bus accident in Gujarat while returning from Ambaji temple fair

Around 35 pilgrims were injured in a bus accident near Hadad Patiya, close to Ambaji in Gujarat's Banaskantha on Sunday, September 24, the second day of the Bhadarvi Poonam fair when a private bus, descending a steep slope, collided with a rock during the return journey from Ambaji.

The Bhadarvi Poonam festival, celebrated from September 23-29, attracts over 15 lakh pilgrims from both Gujarat and outside of Ambaji, prompting special arrangements by the local administration for the devotees.

“35 people were injured after a bus returning from Ambaji hit a mountain. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment,” Superintendent of Police (SP) for Axayraj Makavana, Banaskantha, reportedly told ANI after the accident.