35 devotees injured in bus accident in Gujarat while returning from Ambaji temple fair

Around 35 pilgrims were injured in a bus accident near Hadad Patiya, close to Ambaji in Gujarat's Banaskantha on Sunday, September 24, the second day of the Bhadarvi Poonam fair when a private bus, descending a steep slope, collided with a rock during the return journey from Ambaji.
The Bhadarvi Poonam festival, celebrated from September 23-29, attracts over 15 lakh pilgrims from both Gujarat and outside of Ambaji, prompting special arrangements by the local administration for the devotees.
“35 people were injured after a bus returning from Ambaji hit a mountain. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment,” Superintendent of Police (SP) for Axayraj Makavana, Banaskantha, reportedly told ANI after the accident.
A total of 46 pilgrims from Kanjari village in Kheda district had come to offer prayers at the shrine located in the Arasur hills. They were in the luxury bus, which lost control while descending.