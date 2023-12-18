33 Lok Sabha MPs suspended amid protests over Parliament security breach

33 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament, all from Opposition parties have been suspended by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly behaviour’ and disrupting proceedings of the House. This is the second round of suspensions of Opposition MPs after 14 MPs were suspended on December 14. The Opposition members were demanding statements of PM Naresndra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament.

The suspended MPs include former Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,Gaurav Gogoi, Vijay Vasanth, Rajmohan Unnithan of the Indian National Congress, Trinamool MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Ray and Satabdi Roy and DMK MP’s Dayanidhi Maran and A Raja. While 30 of the MPs have been suspended for the rest of the winter session, the duration of suspension of three others will depend on the Privilege Committees report.