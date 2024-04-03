25 politicians facing corruption charges flock to BJP, 23 get relief: Report

It said that Maharashtra is a hotspot for such actions, especially during the political upheavals in the state in 2022 and 2023. Leaders like Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel have seen their cases closed after joining the ruling coalition.

In the case of Ajit Pawar, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing closed it in October 2020 while he was part of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. However, once the BJP regained power, they reopened the case, only to close it again in March after he joined the NDA. This rendered the ED's case against Pawar ineffective.

Similarly, cases against politicians like Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ashok Chavan have also either been stalled or seen minimal progress post their party switch.

Other cases are still open but haven't made much progress. For example, the CBI has been waiting since 2019 for permission to prosecute West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who was an MP when the Narada sting operation happened. Adhikari switched from TMC to BJP in 2020.

Cases involving Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ashok Chavan have also seen no progress. Sarma faced CBI inquiries in 2014 for the Saradha chit fund scam but since joining BJP in 2015, there hasn't been any progress. Chavan joined BJP in 2024 even though there's a Supreme Court stay on proceedings by CBI and ED in the Adarsh Housing case.