2020 Delhi riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam on Sept 19

The Supreme Court is set to hear the bail pleas of former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with Meeran Haider and Gulfisha Fatima, in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case on Friday, September 19. The matter is listed before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

The hearing was initially scheduled for September 12 but was deferred to Friday after Justice Kumar informed the court that he had received the case files at 2:30 am, leaving insufficient time for review. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and CU Singh are representing the petitioners.

The bail applicants are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi in February 2020. The Delhi High Court had earlier, on September 2, denied bail to Imam, Khalid, and seven other accused, including Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Athar Khan, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shadab Ahmed, and Khalid Saifi. Another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was denied bail by a separate bench.

Delhi Police have strongly opposed the bail applications, claiming that the riots were not spontaneous but a result of a premeditated and coordinated conspiracy. According to the police, the accused played active roles in orchestrating the violence with a "sinister motive."

The High Court, while denying bail, remarked that the involvement of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam appeared "serious" at the prima facie stage. It pointed to speeches allegedly delivered by them, which, according to the court, were communal in nature and intended to mobilize large crowds.

The 2020 violence had erupted amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The unrest resulted in the deaths of 53 people and left over 700 injured. Sharjeel Imam was arrested in 2020 under UAPA and has been accused of playing a central role in inciting the violence.