148 kids affected with acute encephalitis in India, 51 Chandipura virus cases confirmed

About 148 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported since June in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra among children under 15 years of age while Chandipura virus (CHPV) has been confirmed in 51 cases, health officials said on Thursday.

The joint review by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and DG Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found about 59 children have also died due to AES -- neurologic manifestations like brain inflammation and swelling that is caused by several pathogens and toxins.

“As of July 31, 148 AES cases (140 from 24 districts of Gujarat, 4 from Madhya Pradesh, 3 from Rajasthan & 1 from Maharashtra) have been reported, out of which 59 cases have died. The Chandipura Virus (CHPV) has been confirmed in 51 cases,” the health authorities said.

They also reported a declining trend of the daily reported new cases of AES since July 19.

The health officials informed that Gujarat has undertaken various public health measures such as insecticidal spray for vector control, IEC, sensitisation of medical personnel and timely referral of cases to designated facilities.

A National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has also been deployed to assist the Gujarat government in undertaking public health measures and for conducting a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak.

CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks, especially during monsoon season.

The disease affects mostly children under 15 years of age and can present with a febrile illness that may progress to convulsions, coma and in some cases, may also result in death.

While there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, early detection can boost outcomes. The officials also urged for better vector control measures and hygiene.