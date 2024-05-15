14 people granted citizenship under CAA for the first time

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, May 15 issued the first set of citizenship certificates to at least 14 applicants under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "The certificates were handed over by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla," read a press note.

The Union government notified the CAA rules for implementation on March 11. Since the Home Ministry could not frame rules within six months of the enactment of the CAA, it sought time for the committees—first in June 2020 and then nine more times. The last extension was sought in January 2024.

The CAA was passed in Parliament in 2019 with an overwhelming majority of 311:80. It aimed to expedite the process of granting Indian citizenship to “persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians” from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who entered India till December 31, 2014. The Empowered Committee headed by Director (Census Operation) after due scrutiny of papers granted citizenship to 14 applicants.

The Act discriminates against Muslims, especially when combined with the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Massive protests had erupted across the country following the passage of the CAA Bill.

Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi became an iconic protest site for the movement against CAA and inspired similar, countless sit-ins in various cities and towns across India. The protest commenced on 15 December 2019 and continued till 24 March 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)