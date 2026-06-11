14 Indian cities among top 50 heat risk prone sites: Oxford University study

A study by the University of Oxford lists 14 Indian cities among the top 50 places that face high heat risk worldwide. Ahmedabad ranks second, Nagpur fourth, Madurai seventh, and Chennai ranks 50th on the list. Over 95% of the cities that face high heat risk, out of the total 205, are located in India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Ghana, the study found. Al Basrah in Iraq ranks first.

The study, authored by Nethmi Jayaratne Kariyawasam, J Lizana and R Khosla, maps heat risk globally in cities with populations over one million using a harmonised composite index disaggregated into hazard exposure, vulnerability, and coping capacity.

The results show that over 95% of the highest-risk cities are concentrated in South and Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. It was found that vulnerability to increasing temperatures is primarily due to limited access to cooling technologies and green buffers. This means that places with more green cover may face less risk, irrespective of the temperature.

“In many major cities, particularly across Asia and Africa, extreme heat coincides with high vulnerability and limited coping capacity. This combination can substantially increase heat risk and, in some cases, have life-threatening consequences,” Nethmi Jayaratne Kariyawasam, one of the authors of the study, noted.

The study further shows that cities with fewer resources are more prone to heat risk due to socio-economic and infrastructural constraints, such as cities like Karachi, Faisalabad, and Kaduna.

Irrespective of the high temperature, cities like Bangkok in Thailand and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia rank lower in the composite index, as they have good coping facilities.

Commenting on the findings of the study, Bengaluru-based gynaecologist Dr Humaira Banu told TNM that in extreme heat waves or summer, we sweat not only water but also electrolytes. To manage them, we need to consume foods high in natural electrolytes such as tender coconut, watermelon, and musk melon. She recommended that we drink 8-10 glasses of water and steer clear of hot drinks, aiming to limit exposure to the sun.

Adding to this, Dr Lavanya Rajeevan, who also practices in Bengaluru, said that as soon as we feel that our body temperature is increasing, we should start looking for ways to cool it down and get medical assistance, if needed.

The authors of the study concluded that looking at vulnerability and coping capacity are most important when it comes to planning temperature-focused approaches.

A few measures they suggested were expanding urban greenery, improving access to affordable cooling, and investing in resilient infrastructure. They also mentioned that there is an excessive risk in depending only on the use of air conditioning and recommended some passive cooling measures to adapt.

This story was written by a student intern working with TNM.