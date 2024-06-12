10 Indians among 40 people killed in Kuwait after building catches fire

At least 40 people, including many Indian nationals, died after a fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait’s Mangaf city on Wednesday, June 12.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry said at least 43 people have been transferred to hospitals for treatment and four have succumbed to injuries. Rescue operations are underway and an investigation is on to find out the reason behind the fire.

According to reports, at least 10 Indians have been killed in the fire. The building belongs to NBTC group, owned by Kerala businessman KG Abraham. It housed around 195 workers mostly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and a few employees of NBTC supermarket in the vicinity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected. “The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” he added.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information."

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put out an emergency helpline number +965-65505246, confirming that the tragedy involved Indian workers. "All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. The Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," it said.

