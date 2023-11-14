‘Anti-Christian image’, Manipur issue: Is discontent brewing within BJP’s Mizoram unit?

Among the political party offices in poll-bound Mizoram’s capital city Aizawl, the BJP state unit’s Atal Bhawan stands out. Located a stone’s throw away from Raj Bhavan, it’s an imposing building with a large office space and picturesque views, with a thick growth of purple flowers looming on one side and a church on the other.

A plaque outside the building declares “Inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah in October 2018” – nearly a month before the BJP secured its maiden seat in the state in the previous assembly polls after five unsuccessful bids.

But the building’s opulence and the rosy façade hides rifts within the BJP itself. While the BJP has always had a tough fight in Mizoram, which has an 87 percent Christian majority, a tussle has now begun within the party.

The BJP is set to contest from 23 out of the 40 assembly seats, mostly in the west and south constituencies that have a bigger non-Mizo population. At least five BJP state leaders told Newslaundry the party hopes to win 4-5 seats, which could put them in a kingmaker’s position in case of a hung assembly.

However, at least four party workers said there is a “disconnect” between the party’s state and central unit. This also resonated with the two workers who recently left the party.

Speaking to Newslaundry, these current and former party workers from across the state said they were “dissatisfied with the BJP Delhi bureau”, and alleged that the party leaders at the centre did not keep their ears to the ground.

This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mizoram’s Mamit district was also abruptly cancelled. On being asked about the sudden change in plans, the party office bearers answered with a tight-lipped smile.

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.