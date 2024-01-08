Madurai villagers save their hills, pools & livelihood from granite quarries

"Many villagers suffered from kidney ailments as the pools and borewells became highly contaminated. After the granite quarries shut, such deaths gradually decreased. However, agriculture was still almost impossible, which forced many to leave that village."

The searing pain of losses -- of livelihood and loved one -- is still evident in the words of D Indira (40), whose husband P. Durairaj died of a kidney ailment a decade ago. Afterwards, she left her marital home at Saruguvalayapatti with her two school-going sons to live with her niece A. Pushpavalli at Ottakovilpatti, located 15 km away.

Everything went well until Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha issued a notification on October 3, 2023, inviting tender applications for extracting multi-coloured granites from four locations in Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Thiruchunai revenue villages in Melur taluk for a 20-year lease.

The notification sent shock waves across these villages as they already have examples of devastation caused by illegal mining in the taluk before them.

Protests were launched by people in not only the affected villages, but also from about 10 surrounding villages, including Kambur and Ottakovilpatti.