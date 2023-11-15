‘Road, water more important’: MP women say Ladli Behna scheme ‘not enough’

Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Behna scheme – rolled out a few months before the November 17 polls and aimed at more than 10 million marginalised women – has been hailed as a “game changer” in political circles.

Newslaundry spoke to women in three villages of Sehore district to tap the pulse on the ground.

“I am a beneficiary of Vidhwa Pension scheme and get Rs 600. So they give me only Rs 400 under the Ladli Behna scheme, instead of Rs 1,000,” said a woman, claiming that her complaints to officials have fallen on deaf ears.

Another woman said: “Ladli Behna scheme is aimed at luring women voters. But for us basic amenities like water and roads are more important.”

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.