Nexus, strategy, rebuttals: How are BJP booth workers driving its MP poll campaign?

Booth workers are the foot soldiers of political parties during elections. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, booth workers have been hailed by several leaders of the BJP brass in campaign speeches. The BJP even launched the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” campaign to boost its booth-level outreach.

But what is the role of booth workers? How does the BJP’s booth worker’s network work? Is the party’s booth campaign bearing result? What are the most popular campaigns of the Chouhan government?

A BJP worker said: “We make them (voters) understand that the government benefits they have are being provided by Modi ji…till Modi ji is present, your money is coming. The day he is not there, all your benefits will be over. And that is why they need to vote for BJP…or their free ration and everything will stop.”

Join TNM and Newslaundry as we bring to you the most compelling reporting and analysis during the upcoming elections in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Click here to support our election coverage.

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.