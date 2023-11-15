MP polls: ‘Saving Sanatan’ at PM Modi’s roadshow in Indore

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Indore, Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande spoke to the people on the popularity of PM Modi against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, poll promises, and the anti-incumbency in the state ahead of the November 17 polls.

While some said change is “urgent”, for many the “Modi factor” seemed to be working. A local said: “Unemployment is the biggest issue. In Delhi, Modi’s work is very good, but at MP level, we are seeing a change…The Jain community is not happy with Chouhan.”

Why are voters upset with the BJP? Who is the big face in the poll campaign? Is Modi magic working in Madhya Pradesh? Is “saving Sanatan” the most important issue in the state?

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.