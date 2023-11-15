Morning Show: Who is BJP’s real star campaigner in Madhya Pradesh?

Atul and Manisha are back on the road with this episode of Morning Show from Bhopal – featuring NDTV editor Anurag Dwary, civil society activists Sachin Jain and Meena Wadhwa, and Newslaundry’s Prateek Goyal.

We look at the BJP’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh and the factors that may lead to voter fatigue. How is the Ladli Behna scheme faring? Why is the BJP fighting the polls in the name of Modi? Despite chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being the tallest BJP leader in the state, has he been sidelined in the polls campaign?

We also discuss issues of corruption, malnutrition and politics of ‘freebies’ in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Congress has put up an aggressive campaign under Kamal Nath. Will they finally come to power in the state?

Join TNM and Newslaundry as we bring to you the most compelling reporting and analysis during the upcoming elections in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Click here to support our election coverage.

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.