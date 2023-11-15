Madhya Pradesh polls: Rahul’s roadshow, Chouhan’s ‘one-sided love’ for ‘Ladli Behnas’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s capital traversed through Bhopal North and Bhopal Central to reach Narela. As crowds swelled, Newslaundry tried to decode the pulse on the ground by speaking to the public.

While most people spoke about issues such as price rise, corruption, and unemployment, the controversial video of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son discussing a transaction involving ‘crores of rupees’ also found a mention.

But what do voters in Madhya Pradesh think about the Congress’s poll promises? How do voters view Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s 18-year record? The Muslim women in the crowd alleged that the implementation of the BJP’s flagship Ladli Behna scheme was discriminatory, and the benefits did not reach them.

