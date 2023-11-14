In Madhya Pradesh, BJP turns to welfare schemes amid public anger over price rise

In Madhya Pradesh, a slew of welfare schemes targeting women voters has become the BJP’s biggest talking point in the run-up to the state elections on November 17. In the last six months, the BJP has not only introduced Laadli Behna, but also transferred Rs 250 into accounts of women on Raksha Bandhan day and announced that gas cylinders would be offered to beneficiaries for Rs 450 during the month of Sawan (July-August). The party has also promised to increase the amount under Laadli Behna Yojana to Rs 3000 if it returns to power.

And women voters have increasingly turned to the schemes for relief. Of the 5.6 crore voters in Madhya Pradesh, 2.7 crore are women and by July this year, nearly half of them - 1.32 crore women - were receiving deposits in their bank accounts, a reflection of the problems plaguing the state - price rise and lack of employment opportunities.

Among those receiving the cash deposits is Savita, who says the money from Laadli Behna has helped her to buy groceries. “It makes a difference,” says Savita Dhiman. “For a homemaker like me, it gives me some money in my hand every month. And when cash comes in my hand, it is used for my family,” she says, shooting a glance at her husband.

‘Laadli Behna does not compensate for other failures’

“It costs me at least Rs 5000 to buy groceries. This is without considering electricity, water and rent costs,” says Savita. “Everything has become expensive.” Though Savita says she has benefited from the Laadli Behna scheme, she says she is not likely to vote for the BJP as it does not compensate for the state government’s other failures. “They are announcing some relief now but we recognise that it is under their (BJP’s) government that everything has become expensive too,” says Savita.