‘Chouhan good, but people need change’: Bhopal’s auto drivers on price rise, communalism

Amid the intensifying poll campaigns for the November 17 elections in Madhya Pradesh, Newslaundry tapped into the political undercurrents in capital Bhopal through conversations with the city’s auto drivers.

Most of the auto drivers we spoke to said there was an anti-incumbency sentiment. “People need change,” said Idris, who rides across the city. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a good chief minister and a good person. But people need change.

“This time it will be difficult for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to come to power again. People are unhappy with the BJP because of rising prices and communalism,” said Mohammad Yameen, another auto driver.

Gajendra, who has been an auto driver for 10 years, said unemployment was the biggest issue in the state. “There is a lack of better opportunities. Government launches various schemes but only a few get the benefits.”

