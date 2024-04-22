Tejasvi vs Sowmya: Class, caste and counterculture in Bengaluru South

In a recent interview with a popular RJ, incumbent Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was asked to briefly describe something notable about each Assembly segment in the Parliamentary constituency. His description of the Basavanagudi Assembly seat was: “If Bengaluru is Karnataka’s capital, then south Bengaluru is the city’s cultural capital, and Basavanagudi is the crown, the sanctum sanctorum, of Bengaluru South.”

Surya’s answer is not surprising. His idea of “culture” is a euphemism for a Brahminical ethos and a consumerist culture propped up by the neo-liberal boom. It determines who lives where, in what conditions, and the economic prospects open to them due to their social identities.

So, how did these elites come to define all of south Bengaluru?