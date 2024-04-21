Poor funding, inadequate training affect Modi govt’s One Stop Centre scheme

This story is part of a series on gender called Gendered Polls released as part of our 2024 Lok Sabha elections coverage, curated by Sukanya Shaji.

Nine years after the first Narendra Modi government launched One Stop Centres (OSC) to support women victims of gender-based-violence, the Union government has set up 82.01% of the centres promised under the scheme. Introduced in 2015, OSCs aim to provide temporary accommodation for women who have been subjected to violence, including those under the age of 18. In addition to this, the women victims are given the required counselling and free medical and legal assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the scheme in 2015, said that OSCs were meant to bring about a positive change in the lives of women. Though several centres have been established, a ground check shows that the existing centres and their staff suffer from inadequate funds and lack of training. Moreover, several victims of abuse who have sought help from OSCs in south India have alleged that they are meted out insensitive treatment.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), 833 centres were to be established by 2023-24 and 923 by 2024-2025. However, the funds to set up the centres have remained inadequate since 2015. So far, 757 centres are functional.

In Tamil Nadu, of the 48 centres approved by the Union government, 38 are operational. Among these, eight are operating from temporary buildings since the funds dispersed to construct centres were inadequate. In February 2024, while hearing a petition filed in the Madras High Court regarding the construction of OSCs in hospitals and police stations, Tamil Nadu’s Public Works Department (PWD) said that Rs 60 lakh each was received from the Union government for building the eight centres that are currently operating in temporary centres. The PWD told the court that the construction of each centre requires Rs 86.5 lakh. The HC directed the state government to coordinate with the necessary departments and complete the works before October 2024.

The delays in setting up approved OSCs is not an issue exclusive to Tamil Nadu. Similar delays have been noted in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as well.

In Andhra Pradesh, only 13 of the 26 (one per district) approved centres have been set up, due to the alleged lack of funds. When Andhra Pradesh MP Vallabhaneni Balashwory questioned the delay in setting up centres, the Union Ministry for Women and Child Development (MCWD) replied, “The Ministry is regularly monitoring and reviewing the status of One Stop Centres with state/UT governments for operationalisation of such centres at the earliest.”

Meanwhile in Karnataka, only 32 centres are operational against the approved 40.