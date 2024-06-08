News baron Ramoji Rao and how he shaped Andhra politics

Media mogul Ramoji Rao, who passed away on June 8 after battling illness, was often referred to as the Rupert Murdoch of India. He was the founder of the Telugu newspaper Eenadu, one of the widely circulated newspapers in the Telugu states, estimated to sell up to 1.6 million copies per day. Rao had also made his foray into television, launching nearly 12 channels under the Eenadu umbrella in different languages. His family said his funeral will be held on Sunday, June 9, after his grandson returns from the USA. His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in the Ramoji Film City near Hyderabad.

The Telangana government has already declared that Rao’s last rites will be conducted with state honours. It is said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu has deferred the swearing-in ceremony due to Rao’s death.

Director SS Rajamouli of Baahubali and RRR fame, expressing sadness over Rao’s death, demanded that the Indian government confer him with the Bharat Ratna, which is the country’s highest civilian Award. While alive, Rao had been a recipient of the Padma Vibushan – the second highest civilian award.