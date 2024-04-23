In Vadakara, KK Shailaja is the CPI(M)’s single stone for two birds

If one were to pick a star Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala for the 2024 elections, it has to be Vadakara. “The competition here is definitely between the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s KK Shailaja and the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Shafi Parambil. Both are star candidates and this is a neck-to-neck battle,” Sajina, a medical store employee in the Vadakara bus stand, told TNM. Praful Krishna, youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seems to hardly be an intervening factor.

Sajina’s observations are thoroughly reflected in the landscape of Vadakara, where massive hoardings and cinematic cut-outs of Shailaja and Shafi stand tall against the sweltering heat, reminding every passerby that there is no ignoring the political battle unfolding in the constituency. For Praful, even campaign posters are scanty.

The Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency consists of assembly segments spanning the northern districts of Kannur (Thalassery, Kuthuparamba) and Kozhikode (Vadakara, Kuttiyadi, Nadapuram, Perambra, Koyilandy). A victory in Vadakara is crucial for both the Congress and the CPI(M) (Communist Party of India - Marxist), and they have both fielded their most established faces this time.

The CPI(M)’s KK Shailaja, lovingly referred to as “Shailaja teacher”, is a sitting MLA from Mattanur and the party Chief Whip in the Assembly. During her tenure as Kerala’s Health Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, she earned public appeal and international recognition for leading the state through the Nipah outbreak and the coronavirus pandemic. In the subsequent 2021 Assembly elections, Shailaja emerged as the CPI(M) candidate with the largest margin of over 60,000 votes (a whopping 10,000 more than Pinarayi Vijayan), underlining her popularity among the people of Kerala.

To tackle Shailaja, the Congress let go of its Vadakara sitting MP K Muraleedharan and brought in Shafi Parambil, incumbent MLA from Palakkad. In the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls, Shafi had famously led the party to a landslide victory against BJP’s “metro man” E Sreedharan.

A Communist bastion for several years, Vadakara shifted allegiance to the Congress in 2009, a year after the formation of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), a rebel breakaway group of the CPI(M). The ex-CPI(M) leader who founded the RMP, TP Chandrasekharan, was murdered in 2012 with many of his killers found to be linked to the CPI(M) — an incident that triggered unprecedented rage against the Left party in Kerala. The CPI(M) has since been unable to reclaim Vadakara, its ideological battle with the RMP thus becoming a matter of prestige.

Political observers say that though the publicised goal in the CPI(M)’s election manifesto is ousting the BJP from the Union government, the party is bent on reclaiming Vadakara at any cost to nullify the Chandrasekharan factor and save its face. This, they say, explains why the party has fielded Shailaja – its supposed goodwill trump card.

Congress’ Shafi Parambil has caught on to this and anchored his election campaign on the CPI(M)’s intolerance and violence in the constituency, of which TP Chandrasekharan is a victim. Even recently, the police apprehended the Koothuparamba secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and his aide after a country bomb exploded in Kannur’s Panoor. Though the party denied any connection with the blast, Shafi held a rally against the CPI(M)’s “bomb politics”, alleging that the party is in silent approval of it.

For Shailaja and the CPI(M), Chandrasekharan’s wife and RMP leader KK Rema's support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) complicates things further. Rema is also the sitting MLA in Vadakara.

To further contextualise the Shailaja-Shafi face-off, it is important to look at the political history of Vadakara, which many in the state believe speaks volumes about the CPI(M)’s structural patriarchy and ideological fascism.