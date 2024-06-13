Great Nicobar mega project: PMO outreach to indigenous tribes admirable but meaningless

At least five settlements (Chingenh, Pulo Bha, In Haeng Loi, Pulo Pakka, Kokeon; the last four jointly referred to as Pulo Bhabhi) of the Great Nicobarese fall within the Master plan of the GNI development project but are neither marked on any working plans nor were they discussed at the public hearing held on 27 January 2022 or any administrative meetings. Without an interlocutor, the CTC claims that “our (Nicobarese) community cannot understand the jargon of official documents and most often do not know what we are saying yes to”. A probable fallout of this administrative heedlessness and apathy in ensuring effective and transparent communication is the withdrawal of the ‘No Objection Certificate’ granted to the diversion of forest land to the tune of 166.10 sq. km for the GNI project dated November 22, 2022, a crucial step for the grant of forest clearance. The letter by the CTC describes misrepresentation, misinformation, non-transparency, and attempts to trivialise and coerce him to approve the NOC, a classic example of settler colonialism, and administrative high-handedness (‘We know what is best for you’ syndrome). Unsurprisingly, despite the withdrawal of NOC and an appeal to revoke environmental and forest clearances being sent to every possible administrator throughout the echelons of bureaucracy, no public record of an acknowledgment exists, just like the crucial local negotiations in the past. With no official statement about an interaction between the local Nicobarese representatives and the delegation, the current meeting must have been another stark reminder of being reduced to entertainers (Kantaka payuh, a traditional dance form was performed) for the ‘babus’ from Delhi.