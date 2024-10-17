From South Korea to Chennai: Samsung’s union-busting legacy

Oslo University professor of Korean studies, Vladimir Tikhonov, describes Samsung as one of the most difficult companies to unionise and strike against. Lee Byung-chul, who founded the company as a grocery store in 1938, was believed to have once said that Samsung would not allow unions until he had ‘dirt cover his eyes’. The company has a history of arm-twisting the government to side with it. In fact, three South Korean presidents — Chun Doo Hwan, Park Geun Hye, and Lee Myung Bak — were arrested for accepting bribes from the company, which escaped action due to its influence. It took these arrests, the deaths of several workers, and strong judicial interventions, for the company to formally recognise a union in the country. This was in the year 2021, 83 years after the company was first formed, and 37 years after its founder literally had “dirt over his eyes”. Samsung’s history and legacy is closely tied to that of South Korea. But even in India, where citizens have a fundamental right to form trade unions, the company has tried the same tactics. As workers in Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai went on a strike on September 9, with the primary demand that the company recognise their union, Samsung suddenly claimed that they had reached a settlement with “representatives of the workmen” — except, the workers who signed this agreement with the management, were the minority of employees who decided not to join the strike. The manufacturing plant, which makes televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines employs about 1,700 people — and 1,500 of them have been striking. And then there are other questions: Why did the Labour Department of the state government, which has approved hundreds of unions at various factories across Tamil Nadu, delay to register the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam, also known as the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU)? Did the government try to tread cautiously as a lot of South Korean companies such as Hyundai, HL Mando, Doosan, and Lotte function out of the state?At the time of writing this piece, the Tamil Nadu government and the CITU has announced that the workers had agreed to call off the strike. The workers’ petition against the Labour Department for not registering their union is coming up for hearing in the Madras High Court on October 17, and sources in the state government have confirmed that they will not oppose the formation of a union. Striking workers have confirmed to TNM that they will be back to work on October 17. But even as the agreement has been signed and the strike is ending, Samsung’s statement about the same has an ominous tone: "We will not take action against workers who merely participated in the illegal strike. We are committed to work closely with our workers to make the Chennai factory a great place to work."So will they be taking action against those who didn’t “merely participate” in the strike? What’s the union-busting company’s gameplan, in the long run?.Samsung’s intrinsic link to South KoreaSamsung was founded in 1938, and entered the electronics manufacturing industry in 1969. During the initial years of Samsung, anti-communist sentiments were increasing globally. The US had passed the Taft-Hartley Act in 1947 following the end of World War 2, which restricted the activities and powers of labour unions. After Japanese forces withdrew from the country, Korea was divided into two. North Korea, backed by the Soviet Union and China, invaded South Korea, backed by the US. The Korean war led to the death of nearly thirty lakh people in three years. Ravaged by war, South Korea had to find ways to revive its economy. The country’s per capita gross national product in 1954 was USD 78.7, which was less than African countries such as Sudan, Sierra Leone, and Congo. By 1985, it increased to USD 2,032. The route the country took to manage this was inspired by its coloniser Japan: they funded entrepreneurs and created Chaebols — wealthy cliques. They channelled the funds they received from the US to these Chaebols. The country, which largely depended on agriculture until the early 1960s, slowly shifted to a semi-industrial economy. The employment rate in agriculture dropped to 31.7% while manufacturing saw a rise from 4.6% in 1958 to 27.7% in 1982. If the Korean war devastated the country, the Vietnam war in its initial stages was the country’s gateway to prosperity. .Leading the list of companies that benefited from this policy was Samsung, which forayed into electronics in 1969. As of 2022, the Samsung Group was the largest business group in South Korea, contributing to around 23% of the country’s GDP. To put this in context: Reliance Industries — the most valued company in India — contributes around 10% to India’s GDP. Samsung played a huge role in daily life too: it provided employment opportunities, made smartphones, sold life insurance, and even provided ferry services.But while the company prospered, there was an undercurrent of resentment building among workers. The Great Workers’ Struggle of 1987John Lie, in his book Han Unbound: The Political Economy of South Korea, quotes an appeal by women factory workers published in Asian Women’s Liberation Newsletter in 1983: .“Our life in the factory is really miserable. Ours is a confined, stifling existence on the job — prohibited from talking to the workers next to us, poorly fed, not allowed to even go to the toilet when necessary. The company...oppresses us by intervening in our personal lives? We are endlessly plagued by lung tuberculosis, athlete's foot, and various stomach diseases. Women workers have yellow, swollen faces from inadequate sunlight. We are also tormented by temperatures of 40 [degrees Centigrade] and by dust...We are struggling to free ourselves from these miserable conditions which are too many to enumerate.”.Four years after this appeal, South Korea saw a massive upheaval. A woman labour activist — Kwoon In-sook — was sexually assaulted by the police during an interrogation, and workers across the country began striking. The death of a student activist also fuelled the outrage.In his book Korean workers: The culture and politics of class formation, sociologist Hagen Koo explains how one of the first unions in the country was formed in Samsung’s rival company Hyundai in this period. One hundred workers from the company secretly formed a union in downtown Ulsan, inspiring others at Hyundai plants. Within a month, all twelve Hyundai companies had formed or were in the process of forming unions. “One of the most significant outcomes of the Great Worker Struggle was the rapid growth of worker identity and worker solidarity,” he writes.The biggest strength of the solidarity was that it was linked to each other — many small unions fighting separate battles with a common goal to ensure workers’ rights. By the end of 1988, the country saw the formation of around 3,500 new unions with the government promising that it would take efforts to elevate the workers into ‘middle-class.’.Samsung’s union-busting historyIn the 2000s, trade unions started to emerge in South Korea. The Korean Metal Workers Federation became a national industrial union called the Korean Metal Workers’ Union (KWMU), and the Korean Public Workers’ Federation became the Korean Public Workers’ Union. There are only two centralised trade unions in South Korea–Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) and Korean Federation Trade Unions (KCTU). KWMU is affiliated to KCTU. Samsung however did not entertain unions at its companies — not until it was forced to do so in 2021. KWMU has alleged that Samsung is involved in abducting and assaulting union leaders, and providing special training for the management to learn how to thwart unionisation efforts. They have also said that the company closed down three service centres which had formed unions, and withheld work from workers who were part of such unions. Around 30 top executives were convicted for trying to leak incriminating personal information about workers at Samsung Electronics Service, to prevent them from forming a union. Incriminating evidence was found from the head of human resources Choi Pyeong-seok, who was arrested and later acquitted since the raids on him were deemed illegal. However the court said it did not absolve him of being a part of this attempt. Samsung’s Future Strategy Office, set up during the time of Lee Byung-chul, is an organisation that thrives on secrets. Around 200 senior officials have the power to make key decisions, and have even been accused of managing the Samsung family’s relation with the South Korean government. This is also the team that creates union-busting strategies. It was dismantled three times before it rebranded itself and came up with the name in 2010. The last time it shut down before this was in 2008, when Samsung’s current chairman Lee Jae-yong was caught in the bribery scandal.In 2013, Sim Sang-jeung, a left-wing lawmaker, revealed a document showing that Samsung had a policy to gather incriminating information on workers who were considered “likely to form a union” and use disciplinary action against them. The company has also been accused of creating pro-management unions in a bid to divide the strength of the workers.Samsung officials, including its current chairman Lee Jae Yong, have been accused of bribing at least four South Korean presidents — two of them were impeached, one was arrested, and one died by suicide. Known as the ‘prince’, Samsung’s current chairman Lee Jae-yong was indicted and sent to jail for bribery and misappropriation of funds for 560 days. However, he was given a special pardon in 2022 to help the country ride out the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before he was sent to jail, Lee Jae-yong had accepted that the company had been involved in union busting — the term used to denote breaking up of unions by corporate firms — and issued an apology for not complying with laws and ethics. Sharron Barrow, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Chairman, in 2016 said that Samsung prevents the formation of unions throughout its supply chain by threatening to terminate contracts in any instance where workers attempt to organise.The three deaths that forced Samsung to take accountabilityThroughout its history in South Korea, Samsung has escaped accountability. But the people’s movements that rose following two deaths ensured that the company couldn’t slip away using their political connections. The first was the death of a 21-year-old worker at a Samsung semiconductor plant — Hwang-Yu-mi — due to cancer. Yu-mi joined the Samsung factory in 2003, and died four years later of cancer caused by exposure to carcinogens at the plant. Her family tried to claim compensation, but Samsung refused. Yu-mi’s father Hwang Sang-ki filed a complaint with the Korean Workers Compensation and Welfare Service (KCOMWEL) in June 2007. While South Korea is a signatory of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the country has been strongly anti-union in practice — so much so that Sang-ki’s complaint was the first that KCOMWEL had ever received. Demanding justice for his daughter, Sang-ki started a collective along with a labour activist. In an interview to a local newspaper, he alleged that a manager from Samsung promised him 1 billion South Korean Won (USD 922,000) if he stops talking about Hwang Yu-mi’s death. By then, the issue had captured popular imagination in South Korea, with documentary films and TV shows made on the issue. In November 2018, Samsung was forced by a mediation panel to provide compensation for Yu-mi’s death, and apologise to her family. In fact, the committee led by a former supreme justice ordered the company to compensate 319 other victims — 117 of whom died because of the company’s poor occupational safety practices. The other two deaths that forced a change were suicides of workers at Samsung service centres. In fact, the high-level of surveillance and repression attempts have led to many suicides — which was seen by the Korean public as an act of martyrdom.In October 2013, Samsung worker Choi Jongbeom took his own life. Harassed at work, his last message read, “It’s been excruciating for me to work at Samsung Electronics Services. It has pained me because I was starving. It’s been excruciating for me to see others suffering. I could not act the way [labour activist] Chon Tae-il did. But I made the choice, I wish I could help anyway.” Samsung claimed that Choi was paid USD 3,900 on an average. But Choi was making only around USD 980 — just 38 dollars more than the legally mandated amount. When unions tried to protest it, they were shunted out to plants where there were no unions. Another worker, Yeom Ho Seok, died by suicide in 2014, which led to a clash between the police and union workers over the body. He had written, “When you find my body, please don't bury me until the day our chapter achieves victory. On the day of our chapter's victory, I want you to cremate me and sprinkle my ashes here [in Jeongdongjin].” Yeom’s father had signed a document giving the union the power of attorney for the funeral procedure, but later changed his mind and wanted a family funeral. The police stormed the hospital where the body was kept, ending in a clash with the union members. This led to Samsung Electronics Services, a subsidiary of the manufacturers, to agree to a basic union in 2014. The struggles of the workers had found a way into popular culture by then. Another Promise — a film that showed Hwang Sang-ki’s fight against the company for compensation — was released that year. With public pressure mounting, Samsung steered away from its no-union policy in 2020. In August 2021, Samsung Electronics signed a collective agreement with four of its unions prioritising labour and management over individual employees. This meant that the company would engage in collective bargaining, holding discussions with the unions representing the workers, focusing on concerns like wage increases and other benefits for all employees, rather than addressing the needs of each individual separately. Though the solidarity of the workers may have held Samsung accountable to an extent in South Korea, the company might have found ways to export the problems elsewhere. While several labour activists say the move to accept unions is a damage control measure to regain its image, KWMU believes Samsung has been shifting hazardous work to factories abroad. .Sriperumbudur strategiesWhen workers at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant started protesting, the company resorted to the same playbook used in South Korea to quell the protests, said CITU Tamil Nadu President A Soundarrajan.Firstly, the fact that the Labour Department did not register the union within the stipulated time raised doubts of Samsung’s interference in the process. “Our unions are registered in Tamil Nadu across factories of different companies. But this is the only case where the department is taking the side of the management,” Soundarrajan said. A government source told TNM, “Samsung’s biggest opposition was to the formation of a union — especially a politically affiliated union. They were ready to negotiate on other demands. This is why when the CITU insisted on a union, the government delayed its decision — because they were still talking to Samsung. But the CITU meanwhile went to court during the second week of the strike.” “They have a unit in Noida — so they are also worried that unionisation will spread,” the source added. The biggest resemblance of the attempts to disrupt the protest was a ‘settlement agreement’ that Samsung claimed they had reached with ‘Representatives of the Workmen’. Except, it was not signed by the workers leading the strike. This ‘agreement’ had nothing on the union, was ambiguous on wage hike, and only discussed an incentive of Rs 5,000. Cafeteria menu changes, gift cards, and marriage leaves, were other benefits that were laid on the table. Heavy police personnel were also deployed to detain the protesters, even after the Madras HC ordered that the workers have a right to protest. One worker told TNM that the Samsung management had told them that the government was with them. "The government is of the view that no one is the enemy here — not the workers, not CITU and not the industry," the source said, adding that the history of the CITU was also a red flag for the company..Samsung strike: Uncomfortable silence around protest site as police continue crackdown.The South Korean company was also accused of sending gift boxes for the employees to the protest site, which it has denied.The TN government’s positionTamil Nadu has the most number of factories in India. It contributes around 32% to the country’s total exports — mostly to the US, Canada, Mexico, and UAE — and is the top employer in the manufacturing sector. It also provides more wages for workers than any other state in the country. So when the Samsung workers started protesting, the government was put in a spot. It cannot upset a labour union as strong as the CITU, nor can it allow Samsung to leave the state. When the protest by Samsung employees in Sriperumbudur entered its second month, other Indian states saw this as an opportunity to lure the company. Seventy five kilometres away from Chennai is Sri City — a Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, Sri City officially approached Samsung to shift their plant. As the protests escalated, and public pressure to do right by the workers mounted, the TN government started negotiations on all sides. A source told TNM, “Negotiating for the government was mainly done by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, and Labour Minister CV Ganesan. The Industries Minister was speaking to Samsung and the other two were speaking to the CITU and workers.”“Samsung was told that there is no way union can be denied,” the source said. With the protests at an end, the CITU and the workers are happy with how things have turned out. E Muthukumar, CITU district secretary and SIWU President, expressed happiness over how the negotiations went and said the question of protests did not arise from now. “The workers accepted the decisions taken at the negotiations unanimously. Nine CITU leaders [including Soundarrajan and himself] will be present when workers would have to get involved in collective bargaining. This is the result and an achievement of the strike,” he added. Whether this means Samsung has given up on its union-busting ways remains to be seen. If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.Tamil NaduState health department's suicide helpline: 104Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)Andhra PradeshLife Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584KarnatakaSahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222KeralaMaithri: 0484 2540530Chaithram: 0484 2361161Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.TelanganaState government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pmAasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.24x7 Helpline: 9820466726Click here for working helplines across India. 