A 700-yr-old Dargah and a tradition of gender diverse inclusivity that lives on to this day

Sufi leaders in Mumbai have said that they are ready for a discussion to resolve the matter. They have stated that followers of both faiths are already worshipping at the shrine without any restrictions or distinction, and the practice should continue. "We are ready to talk to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about this. There are historical records that say that this is a dargah," said Haji Arafat Shaikh , a BJP leader of the Sufi Islamic Board, earlier this year.



Sheikh Jhangir, the 48-year-old local florist we spoke to, said, "Here people of all religious faiths visit and stay, be they Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, or Buddhist. There is little to no caste or religion based discrimination here. Given the prevailing environment in the last couple of months and the divisive politics taking hold, there is an impact on footfall. All the hard-working local people get affected and have to suffer losses because of it. It's just the politics that try to divide us, otherwise Baba's mazar is such a happy and welcoming space for everyone."



While CM Shinde conducted the “aarti” early on February 24, those accompanying him raised slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and carried posters calling for the liberation of Malaggad. Large hordes of Shiv Sainiks arrived after dark for a march. The entire procession seemed almost rehearsed, especially when you took in the police-preparedness and the familiarity with which the local population dealt with the evening. This year, though, there was a difference. The shopkeepers and Kinner/Hijra communities were aware of it, as much as the police and Shiv Sainiks were aware of it. The crowd seemed emboldened by the grand opening of the Ayodhya Temple on the site of the destroyed Babri Masjid a few weeks earlier on January 22.

The Malanggad Mukti Morcha marched through the Haji Malang Dargah complex on the night of the Urs. They carried Shiv Sena flags and brandished sticks, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and calls for a “Hindu Rashtra” and the liberation of Malanggad. Both the police and locals (Dargah authorities and shopkeepers) worked to maintain peace and were vigilant all night about clashes breaking out. Around us, the police used lathi sticks twice to keep the crowds separated during the Urs procession at midnight.

One of the Kinner persons we asked about the palpable tension in the atmosphere told us, "Yes, this time around the agitation has been a lot more! All this empty space we have in the corridors (at rest houses) and everywhere, would have been filled with people. You would have to struggle to walk through without bumping into someone. The crowd has been decreasing for the last four years, but now different things have gained focus, with some people saying this is a Hindu shrine and needs to be liberated. Due to the fear and anticipation of potential clashes the number of pilgrims has reduced. We used to have seven outfit changes throughout each day. We didn't even have a moment to sit and talk, but now that has changed, and now we find ourselves sitting and doing nothing."

Shaukat Ansari, the Dargah trustee we spoke to, said, “The crowd was definitely less this time, only about 50% of the people showed up. People even called us up and said that due to the current political conditions and communal tensions they won't be coming this year for the Urs.”

There are also those who do not believe much will change at the dargah. They see it all as political drama and don’t actually believe that the Chief Minister will “liberate” the dargah. One such Kinner person who chose to be anonymous said, “Their numbers are very low compared to all the devotees of Haji Malang who visit throughout the year. Even if they wanted to, they can’t do anything here. For them to be able to achieve their goal and get this hill under their control, they would have to go through far too many hurdles.” One of the Kinner Gurus proclaimed, “This can never happen, Baba Malang will never let it happen, some miracle will happen to stop their plan.”



Everyone from the Kinner/Hijra/transgender communities we spoke to reiterated their commitment to the shrine when asked if they would still come here if the “liberation” succeeded.

"We will always come here, Baba will always be here so we will always come visit."

“We will come no matter what. This is a space we cherish.”

"A dargah can't ever be shut or destroyed, and if it is, no one can stop us from coming here. So if they begin talks about destroying this place we would definitely stand up and be a part of taking some action to protest it."



A Malanggad resident told us before we left, "There are about 5000 families here, we don’t leave. We vote, and we take part in elections from here. We have limited aid from outside. We struggle to keep the water going through the summer months, supplied only by our wells. But we continue to live here, because we love and owe Baba Haji Malang and are committed to continue doing so. Yet whether we are here or not, Baba's mazar will continue to be here.”

Rayyan Monkey is a writer, filmmaker and a diversity and inclusion specialist. She uses her skills to share gender expansive stories from contemporary and historical contexts, often working with organisations like The Queer Muslim Project, Gaysi Family and Naaz Foundation. She is a founding member of The Fatsmeagol Collective.

This story was produced as part of the InQlusive Newsrooms Media Fellowship 2023. InQlusive Newsrooms is a collaborative project by The News Minute and Queer Chennai Chronicles, supported by Google News Initiative, and is working on making the Indian media more LGBTQIA+ sensitive.