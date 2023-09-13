Actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are married

Kollywood actor Ashok Selvan on Wednesday, September 13, tied the knot with actor Keerthi Pandian, who starred in Thumbaa (2019) and Anbirkiniyal (2021). According to media reports, the actors who held a traditional wedding ceremony on Wednesday with close family and friends, will be holding a reception in Chennai on September 17 for their industry friends. The wedding was held at the Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
The wedding invitation of Ashok who became popular for his role in Por Thozhil film and actor turned producer Arun Pandian’s daughter Keerthi made headlines in August.
Bigg Boss fame Actor Ramya Pandian, who is the cousin of Keerthi, was among the few from the industry who attended the intimate ceremony in Tirunelveli. She took to X to congratulate the couple and said, “Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan.”
Both the Kollywood stars are also known to be working together on their upcoming Tami film Blue Star, produced by Pa Ranjith. The film is expected to be their first screen release post their wedding. Ashok Selvan will also be seen starring next in director CS Karthikeyan’s Saba Nayagan alongside actors Megha Akash and Mayilsamy.