Actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are married

The wedding invitation of Ashok who became popular for his role in Por Thozhil film and actor turned producer Arun Pandian’s daughter Keerthi made headlines in August.

Bigg Boss fame Actor Ramya Pandian, who is the cousin of Keerthi, was among the few from the industry who attended the intimate ceremony in Tirunelveli. She took to X to congratulate the couple and said, “Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan.”