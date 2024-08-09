YouTuber ‘Chekuthan’ in police custody for defamatory remarks against actor Mohanlal

Aju Alex, a popular YouTuber known by the moniker "Chekuthan" (which translates to "Devil"), has been taken into police custody following a complaint against him for allegedly abusing veteran actor Mohanlal on his YouTube channel. The complaint was filed by Siddique, the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The controversy stems from Mohanlal's recent visit to the Wayanad landslide-affected areas on August 3. The actor, who holds the honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, was dressed in his Army uniform during the visit. Aju Alex, a resident of Thiruvalla, uploaded a video criticizing Mohanlal, accusing the actor of misusing his power and influence. In the video, Alex mocked Mohanlal, suggesting that the actor wears his Army uniform even when going to the hospital, implying that he was using his military title for publicity.

The police have charged Aju Alex under multiple sections, including IPC 192 and 296(b), as well as the Kerala Police Act 120. These charges relate to defamation and causing public mischief. In a statement to the media on August 9, Siddhique explained that the increasing incidents of YouTubers abusing actors prompted them to take legal action this time. "Chekuthan insulted Mohanlal very personally. He went there because he is a part of the Territorial Army. It was a noble act, not done for publicity. As a person and as a colleague, it was painful to see such abuse directed at Mohanlal. Action was taken by the police based on the written complaint," Siddhique stated.