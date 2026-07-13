Youth Congress workers’ assault: Kerala govt seeks legal advice to prosecute AGDP Ajith Kumar

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The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has sought legal advice to prosecute MR Ajith Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), as per reports . Ajith Kumar is accused of obstructing the investigation into the assault charges against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal security personnel. They are accused of assaulting Youth Congress leaders during a protest in Alappuzha during the Nava Kerala Sadas event in 2023.

In May, the government had suspended the security personnel involved in the incident. However, All India Service rules restrict the state government from suspending or prosecuting an IPS officer.

The probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SP AP Shoukathali, reportedly found that the security personnel had no reason to attack the protesters as the former CM’s convoy was never under attack and the special bus ferrying the cabinet had no damage.

According to reports, the SIT discovered instances of blatant subversion of the law, including “creation of incorrect records, suppression, and substitution of evidence” by “previous investigating and supervisory officers”. However, the SIT did not name any officer. The SIT also found that the act was conducted to “protect the accused from prosecution and disciplinary action.” Ajith Kumar was the ADGP of Law and Order at the time.

After the UDF government came to power, it decided to constitute an SIT at its first cabinet meeting held on May 18.

The alleged assault took place in December 2023, when members of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, staged a black-flag protest against Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of splurging public money on vanity events while the state was facing a financial crisis.

In the incident, Congress activists Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and AD Thomas, the present legislator of Alappuzha who was then the KSU district president, sustained injuries.

Initially, a case was registered against five gunmen at the Alappuzha South police station. However, later the Crime Branch denied that any assault had taken place and attempted to close the case. In November 2024, the Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court rejected the police findings and ordered a fresh investigation.