Young woman dies by suicide in Kerala, family alleges abuse by in-laws

After she went to the room, Noufal went to Kattakkada with the child and Shehna’s family found her dead in the room. They took her to the Ananthapuri Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where the doctor confirmed her death at around 6.30 pm. Relatives say that on the same night, Noufal brought the child back to her family.

Noufal's mother allegedly physically abused Shehna three months ago at the Lords Hospital in Anayara, when Noufal was admitted there for surgery. On the day of surgery, the nurse asked for a signature from the guardian and Shehna signed the document. Noufal’s mother did not like it and physically abused her. “She gave her signature because the nurse asked her to do it. She was his wife. But his mother said she had no right to do that and beat her up,” Shahid said.

Shehna’s father did not want to file a complaint though the hospital suggested he do so. “Noufal was in the hospital, so her father did not want to trouble him. What if this affected his medical care,” Shahid said.

After this incident at the hospital, Shehna came back to her home in Thiruvallam and did not show any interest in going back. “One day she asked us why we sent her to that hell,” Shahid continued, saying, “It was not a love marriage. We arranged this marriage.”

According to her friends who studied with her at the BNV Vocational and Higher Secondary School Thiruvallam, she was married just after completing plus two and was not interested in getting married at the time. She also had to discontinue her studies post-marriage. Noufal and his family saw her at a restaurant and came to her parents with a proposal. “They said they don’t want anything (in dowry), but we gave her 75 sovereigns of gold and registered the house in her name,” Shahid added.