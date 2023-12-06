Young doctor found dead in Kerala, family says dowry demand dismayed her

Shahana, a postgraduate student at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, was found dead in her apartment, on December 4. According to the police, the 28-year-old resident doctor in the surgery department died by suicide. 50 sovereigns of gold, properties worth Rs 50 lakhs and a car- this was what Dr Shahana’s family was willing to give as dowry to her senior from college, who had proposed marriage to her. However, with the prospective groom and family demanding more and then eventually walking out of the wedding, Shahana was heartbroken, according to her family.

The police meanwhile have started the probe and said that Shahana had been grappling with emotional turmoil, possibly from alleged dowry demands. Though a note, believed to be her suicide note, lamented that people were only bothered about money, it did not make any mention of the fallout over dowry. Shahana has not mentioned any names either in the note.

Shahana's relatives have alleged that the friend who proposed to marry her had demanded a substantial dowry, leading to emotional distress. Though her father had been working abroad, he had passed away recently, placing the family under some financial stress.