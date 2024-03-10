Writer Jeyamohan’s gripe about Manjummel Boys turns into outburst against Malayalis

Heavily derogatory remarks cloud a long commentary made by writer and critic B Jeyamohan about the much-celebrated Malayalam film Manjummel Boys and Malayalam cinema in general. Ridiculing the adulation received by Manjummel Boys in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he writes that the film is nothing but a celebration of ‘porikkis’ (loafers), justifying their drunken deeds and normalising drug abuse.

Jeyamohan, born to a Malayali family in Kanniyakumari, has mostly written in Tamil, and is known for his books Yaanai Doctor and Kaadu. He has also contributed to films, co-scripting the widely celebrated Ponniyin Selvan films and other popular movies like Kadal and 2.0. In Malayalam, he has scripted films like 1 by Two and Kaanchi.

His blog post about Manjummel Boys begins with a disclaimer that he does not review films since he too is part of the industry. But then Jeyamohan goes overboard with his criticism of not just Malayalam cinema, but the ‘wayward’ ways of Malayali tourists in Tamil Nadu, as they are depicted in Manjummel Boys. The film, based on a real life story, shows a few young men travelling to the ‘Guna’ Caves in Kodaikanal, where one of them slips and falls into a deep hole, and another dares to go in with the help of the police to try and save his friend.