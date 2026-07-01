Woman who gave birth in Thrissur lodge found dead along with newborn

A 30-year-old woman and her newborn baby were found dead inside a lodge room in Thrissur on June 30, Tuesday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The deceased was identified as Jyothi, a native of Edamuttam near Thriprayar in Thrissur district. The incident occurred at a private lodge in Veliyannur.

According to the police, Jyothi had been staying in Room 108 of the lodge since June 27. She had reportedly arrived with an autorickshaw driver known to her, who helped her check into the room. Lodge employees told the police they did not realise that she was pregnant.

The deaths came to light after repeated attempts to contact Jyothi went unanswered. The autorickshaw driver later visited the lodge to check on her. When there was no response from inside the room, the lodge management alerted the police.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel broke open the door, which had been locked from the inside, and found Jyothi and the newborn dead inside the room.

Investigators believe the baby was delivered inside the lodge. Police suspect Jyothi may have died due to excessive bleeding or other complications following childbirth, though they said the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem examination.

The autorickshaw driver has been taken into custody for questioning. Police said he told investigators that he had bought medicines for Jyothi after she complained of stomach pain. When his subsequent attempts to contact her failed, he went to the lodge to check on her. His statements are being verified.

Police are also examining the nature of Jyothi’s relationship with the autorickshaw driver and the circumstances that led her to stay alone at the lodge in the final stages of her pregnancy.

The room has been sealed for forensic examination, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police said further investigation will proceed based on the medical and forensic findings.