Woman stranded in Kochi after partner disappears locking the apartment, cops file FIR

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 23-year-old woman from West Bengal has been stranded in Kochi for the past week after her live-in partner allegedly abandoned her and locked her out of the apartment where they lived together for seven months.

Diya* told TNM that she was unable to enter the apartment and retrieve her belongings, including gold ornaments, clothes, and household items worth around Rs 8 lakh. However, she said the emotional shock of being suddenly abandoned without explanation hurt her the most.

Her partner, Amandeep Singh (29), works as a manager (operations) at the Federal Bank head office in Aluva. Diya said he left Kochi on November 11, telling her that he was going to Jammu to convince his parents about their marriage.

“He left for Jammu, promising me that he would convince his parents of our marriage. I went to my hometown in Kolkata. A week later, he called me and said he did not want to live with me anymore and asked me not to return. He even threatened to throw away all my things from the apartment. Apart from my jewellery and personal belongings, even the appliances in the house belong to me,” she said.

Diya returned to Kochi about a week ago after Amandeep failed to come back as promised on December 7. “I panicked when he did not return. I approached the police and tried to open the apartment with their help, but the landlady did not cooperate. I have been stranded since then, and for the last seven days I have been staying in a hotel in Nedumbassery,” she said.