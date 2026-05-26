Woman killed in Wayanad elephant attack, Kerala Minister assures compensation

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Assuring immediate support to the bereaved family, Kerala Forest Minister Shibhu Baby John on Tuesday said all necessary steps would be taken to provide compensation and other assistance following the latest fatal wild elephant attack in Wayanad, which took place on Tuesday.

The Minister said forest officials had been directed to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the area where the incident occurred and added that the government would intensify measures to address the growing man-animal conflict gripping Kerala.

“We will undertake further steps and measures to ease the human-animal conflict that has affected the state,” the Minister said amid rising public anger over recurring wildlife attacks in forest-border regions.

The latest tragedy unfolded at Kalladi near Meppadi, where a woman was killed after a wild elephant attacked the scooter on which she was travelling with her husband.

The deceased was identified as Jessy, a native of Puthumala.

Her husband, Shaji, sustained injuries in the attack.

According to local residents, the couple was travelling through the area when the elephant suddenly emerged and attacked them.

Jessy suffered fatal injuries, while Shaji escaped with injuries and was later shifted for treatment.

Forest officials and police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and initiated further proceedings.

The incident has once again highlighted the worsening human-wildlife conflict in Kerala’s high-range districts, especially in Wayanad, where elephant intrusions into human settlements and roads have become increasingly frequent.

Residents of the area said they had repeatedly raised concerns over the growing presence of wild elephants near populated regions and accused authorities of failing to implement effective preventive measures despite several earlier incidents.

The latest death has triggered fresh anxiety and anger among people living along forest fringes, where fear of elephant attacks has increasingly become part of everyday life.

With public pressure mounting, the state government now faces renewed demands for stronger and long-term measures to prevent further loss of human lives in wildlife conflict zones.