Will teach true history of Babri Masjid demolition and Ayodhya: Kerala Edu Minister

Schools in Kerala will not follow the revised syllabus of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) concerning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Ayodhya dispute, the State's Minister for General Education V Sivankutty said on Tuesday, June 18. The move comes amid rising criticism over the NCERT revision of the Ayodhya chapter in Political Science textbooks, removing any mention of the Babri Masjid, which is instead called a 'three-domed structure'. The Babri Masjid was demolished by Sangh Parivar workers after Hindutva leaders mobilised them for years, demanding a Ram Temple in place of the centuries-old mosque.

The NCERT revisions avoid the history of the demolition movement and focus only on the 2019 Supreme Court judgment that allowed the building of a temple in the disputed site. Concerns have been raised about the revisions subverting the secular nature of the country's constitution. In fact a section on vote bank politics introduces a concept of "minority appeasement" as something that political parties practice to favour a minority group by disregarding equality of all citizens.

Defying the proposed changes, Minister Sivankutty stated that textbooks should not contain the narrow ideological positions or propaganda of any particular organisation, but teach true history and science. That is the stand that Kerala is taking, he said.

A committee comprising members of the SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), educational experts, teachers and social workers studied the revisions made by the NCERT and evaluated what the consequences will be. “The exercise made it clear that the values of secularism, democracy and social justice, guaranteed by the Constitution, need to be protected. Textbooks in Kerala have been prepared by including the sections omitted by the NCERT, in line with the cultural heritage, secular approach and progressive mindset that the state has always followed," Sivankutty said.