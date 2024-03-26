Will Sangh abandon ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan coined by a Muslim: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, March 25, asked if the Sangh Parivar would renounce the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and 'Jai Hind’, as they were first raised by two Muslims, according to him. He was addressing the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally held by CPI(M) in Malappuram.

The anti-CAA rally was launched by the ruling CPI(M), after the centre announced the implementation of CAA.

At the meeting, Pinarayi claimed that the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ was coined by Azimullah Khan, who was the Prime Minister of Nana Saheb, during the 19th century. He further added that the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ was raised by an old diplomat Abid Hasan Safrani. “The Sangh Parivar who tries to deport the Muslims to Pakistan, should probably read the history”, he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised how Dara Shikoh, the son of Mughal Emperor Shahjahan, translated 50 Upanishads from Sanskrit to Persian, which put the Indian texts in the international limelight. He highlighted that the Muslims rulers, cultural leaders and officers have played a crucial role in shaping India’s culture, as well as in the country’s freedom struggle.

Criticising the RSS, he said that the state of Kerala upholds democratic values. He said that Kerala will never be on the same page if the RSS and BJP try to discard the democratic values.

Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his disappointment towards the Congress, saying that they were not keen towards anti-CAA protests. “The frontline Congress leaders were not ready for a united protest, during the crucial times. They also took action against the members who participated in the protest. This has helped none but the Sangh Parivar, in empowering their actions”, he said.

The Kerala government has repeatedly said that CAA will not be implemented in the state, as it creates a communal division.